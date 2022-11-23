A Romantic Proposal with a Diamond Ring Designed by Neil Lane Couture Highlights the Dramatic Season Finale of ABC and Warner Horizon's Bachelor in Paradise

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers who tuned into the exciting season finale of ABC's hit show Bachelor in Paradise were treated to a stunning and surprising proposal. The gorgeous ring was designed by Hollywood's most celebrated designer and official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, Neil Lane (neillanecouture.com).

After leaving Mexico broken-hearted when his proposal was rejected on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, Brandon Jones took a second shot at love and got down on one knee to propose to Serene Russell with a stunning 18k rose gold diamond ring, centrally set with an emerald cut diamond further accented by 16 small round white diamonds and 8 fancy pink diamonds. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

"Brandon and Serene's love story on Bachelor in Paradise was so special to witness," says Lane. "Although the design of Serene's ring is classic and contemporary, I chose to use rose gold with small pink diamond accents to give it a romantic and retro feel."

Bachelor in Paradise features some of The Bachelor franchise's biggest stars and breakout fan-favorites. They each left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with a broken heart, but now, knowing what it really takes to find love, they'll get a second (or third) chance to find their soulmates. Living together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico, these hopeful romantics explore new relationships, fall in love, and experience heartbreak, all in search for "the one."

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com.

For more information on Bachelor in Paradise visit www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/bachelor-in-paradise/.

