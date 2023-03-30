A Season of Seaweed in Mystic

An Immersive Kelp Harvest Experience and Victoria Blamey Guest Chef Dinner at The Whaler's Inn and The Shipwright's Daughter

MYSTIC, Conn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whaler's Inn and The Shipwright's Daughter are proud to announce a Season of Seaweed, a series of events in celebration of the New England kelp harvest. The hotel and restaurant are offering an immersive kelp harvest excursion for guests, as well as a special collaborative dinner featuring guest chef Victoria Blamey, during the third annual New England Kelp Harvest Week.

On April 30, acclaimed chef Victoria Blamey joins Chef Standridge at The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic for a collaborative dinner that explores the flavors and benefits of kelp. The dinner kicks off Kelp Harvest Week, which runs April 20-30. The Whaler's Inn is also offering guests an exclusive kelp harvest experience with Stonington Kelp Company, with a picnic lunch, cooking class and tasting menu with wine pairings by Chef David Standridge. For information, visit www.shipwrightsdaughter.com. The Whaler's Inn and The Shipwright's Daughter are offering an immersive kelp harvest experience. Starting April 22, guests can get on a boat with Stonington Kelp Company to harvest kelp from Fishers Island Sound. The experience includes a picnic lunch, a cooking class by Chef David Standridge and a tasting menu with wine pairings. A portion of proceeds will go to the New England Sugar Kelp Cooperative and The Marine Stewardship Council. For information visit www.whalersinnmystic.com.

From April 22 through June 1, guests can book a kelp excursion to immerse themselves in the life of an aquatic farmer and learn about the oceanic ecosystem and the impact of regenerative farming. They'll spend a day on the water with kelp farmers Suzie Flores and Jay Douglass of Stonington Kelp Company. Heading out with a picnic lunch for their ocean excursion, they'll learn about sugar kelp and harvest it directly from the pristine waters of Fishers Island Sound.

They'll then bring their haul back to Shipwright's Daughter, where executive chef David Standridge will lead them in a class on cooking kelp. Afterwards, they'll enjoy a five course chef's tasting menu with curated wine pairings from wine director Kathleen Standridge.

The excursion is in partnership with Stonington Kelp Company and The Whaler's Inn. It includes the kelp harvest experience, a picnic lunch on the boat, and a five-course dinner with wine pairings. A portion of the proceeds will go to the New England Sugar Kelp Cooperative and The Marine Stewardship Council, to raise awareness of the benefits of regenerative ocean farming and the importance of sustainable fishing practices.

On Sunday, April 30, The Shipwright's Daughter will welcome guest chef Victoria Blamey for a special collaborative dinner with Chef Standridge that explores the flavors and benefits of kelp. Chef Blamey is an acclaimed chef, known for her inventive and bold culinary style. Her cuisine is characterized by her use of fresh, seasonal ingredients and her willingness to experiment with new flavors and techniques. Blamey has worked at Michelin star restaurants Corton and Atera, and gained further recognition as the executive chef of Mena and Gotham Bar and Grill, where she received two stars from the New York Times.

The kelp dinner caps off the annual Kelp Harvest Week, which runs from April 20-30 and celebrates the New England kelp harvest. The festival features special menu items at The Shipwright's Daughter and kelp-themed events at restaurants throughout Connecticut.

Kelp is a nutritious food source, and has environmental benefits. It removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and reduces nitrogen in the ocean, helping preserve marine life. It can pull down 1-10 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, helping combat climate change. The kelp farming industry is growing, as is the number of chefs using it in their menus.

Tickets for the kelp dinner are $150 per person, including tax and gratuity, and can be purchased here . For information on the kelp experience, visit The Whaler's Inn website .

About The Shipwright's Daughter

The Shipwright's Daughter is located in The Whaler's Inn in downtown Mystic. The modern, coastal-inspired dining destination offers a daily-changing menu that reflects what's found locally, both on land and at sea. The restaurant is led by Michelin starred chef David Standridge, whose innovative and sustainable cooking philosophy is reflected in the creative and unique dishes on the menu. Shipwright's Daughter has earned numerous accolades, including 2022 Restaurant of the Year in the annual CRAZies Awards and a Wine Spectator award. For hours and information, visit the restaurant's website .

Media Contact:

Helen Patrikis

[email protected]

631-553-1370

SOURCE The Shipwright's Daughter