A Second E. Coli Lawsuit in the E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Miguel's Cocina in San Diego Has Been Filed

News provided by

Ron Simon & Associates

27 Oct, 2023, 16:03 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates and the Gomez Trial Attorneys have filed a second lawsuit in the E. Coli Outbreak linked to Miguel's Cocina, owned and operated by Brigantine Inc., as additional victims are identified. This second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Denis Bisson, a San Diego resident who became ill after eating at Miguel's Cocina and (like Mrs. Dowd) was also hospitalized.

Numerous patrons of Miguel's Cocina have now contacted the National Food Safety Firm of Ron Simon & Associates. Mr. Simon is meeting with the family of victims this weekend in San Diego.
According to Ron Simon, "the nature of this outbreak is disturbing. While some of our clients ate chips and guacamole, others, like Mr. Bisson, developed E. coli after eating mushroom, chicken, and shrimp fajitas. In addition, the victims ate there over the course of 12 days, and that means there was a serious, endemic problem for a prolonged period of time. The victims were being exposed to a serious pathogen for a much longer period of time than in most restaurant-based outbreaks."

At present at least 17 victims have been identified, but that number may grow as additional patrons step forward to have a stool culture performed.

Mr. Simon is meeting with the families of victims in San Diego this weekend.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established an E. coli Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The E. coli Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/ or https://miguelscocinalawsuit.com.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens. 

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the E. coli outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates

