A SEMA First? LINE-X Franchise Collaborative SEMA Build - 'Road To SEMA RAM' - Customized At Six Different Franchise Locations While Headed To Las Vegas

"Our franchisees are some of the most innovative business owners in the country and as our business grows at LINE-X, we wanted to showcase all of what we do. SEMA is the one show that allows us to truly highlight the variety of services our franchisees can provide and coming up with a scenario in real time to showcase a build like this is something special," said Dennis Weese, President, LINE-X. "I am extremely excited about the finished product because it shows the teamwork and capabilities of our world-class franchise network."

The Story:

Starting in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X's Global Headquarters, the truck stopped at several LINE-X Franchise locations on the long road to Las Vegas. At each stop, the truck received an aftermarket upgrade. Some of those upgrades were current Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories, however, other products represented newly introduced Truck Gear by LINE-X products as well as other name-brand aftermarket upgrades available at LINE-X franchise locations. Once the Road to SEMA RAM rolled into the show, it was fully customized and a SEMA-worthy build showcasing the diverse products and services available at LINE-X locations across the country.

One of the most exciting Truck Gear products added to the RAM was the all-new Truck Gear by LINE-X Topper. As a new product to the Truck Gear lineup, it will be offered in three different models: TGLX-H for medium-size pickups, TGLX-V for full-size pickups and the TGLX-C Workman's Topper which offers storage compartments for easy access to tools and equipment on a jobsite.

Highlights of the vehicle build and the franchise locations that built the Road to SEMA RAM included below.

Franchise Locations and Upgrades:

LINE-X of Lexington

Ceramic Window Tint by LINE-X Tint Solutions



LINE-X PREMIUM bedliner

LINE-X of Angola (Tri-State)

Trail F/X 3.5-inch lift kit

LINE-X of the Great Lakes

All-New Truck Gear by LINE-X Topper

LINE-X of Quincy

ValuGard Undercoating and Rust Proofing



K&N Performance Air Intake



MagnaFlow Cat-Back Exhaust System

LINE-X of Cheyenne

Trail F/X front- and rear-bumpers coated in LINE-X ULTRA



Trail F/X LED lighting



LINE-X rocker panel exterior spray



Truck Gear by LINE-X Drop Steps coated in LINE-X

LINE-X of Albuquerque

Truck Gear by LINE-X Drop Step installation



Rooftop tent



High lift jack



20x9-inch GRID GD-12 off-road wheels



35-inch Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tires



Crazy Beaver recovery shovel

For more information about LINE-X, or to schedule a demo or to speak with a company representative at SEMA or following the show, please contact media@linex.com or call 310-374-6177.

About LINE-X LLC

LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects, become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings, follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica, and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects. #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.

