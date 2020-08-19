A SHOC delivers "performance energy" in Ardagh 16 oz. cans

A SHOC delivers "performance energy," a proprietary natural energy blend of green coffee beans, yerba mate, coffee fruit extract and guarana. Also enhanced with electrolytes from ocean minerals and nine essential amino acids, A SHOC is packaged in Ardagh 16 oz. cans and is available at national grocery and convenience stores across the country, including 7-11, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, and, within the next few months, Target.

According to Scot DeLorme, Adrenaline Shoc Co-Founder, A SHOC is successfully leveraging the shift from traditional energy drinks to "high performance" energy drinks. "In the last year, this relatively new category jumped to more than 10% of the $15 billion energy drink category," he said. "And there's no signs of slowing down. Consumers are increasingly considering more functional ingredients with higher efficacy in their beverages and A SHOC delivers on all fronts."

Another consideration that is playing a role in consumer choice is the actual package the beverage is delivered in. Questions such as which package is recycled at the highest rate, or as the highest recycled content? "Cans take the top spot in these statistics and completes the narrative for A SHOC as a beverage that's good for you and the environment," Scot said. "Cans have actually been the preferred package for the energy drink business for decades and remains our choice for showcasing our brand."

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, says cans also support brands looking to grow their business. "Cans deliver ideal filling, shipping and distribution economics," he said. "You're not shipping air with cans, and retail shelf space, often at a premium, is not wasted when cans are on display. We're proud to support the A SHOC team as they build their brand and extend their distribution reach."

