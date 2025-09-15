A Small Town With Big Heart: Windom Area Health to be Featured on "All Access with Andy Garcia"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new segment of the Public Television program, "All Access with Andy Garcia", will reveal how Windom Area Health is not just a hospital but a beacon of hope for rural communities. The feature will focus on the power of community-centric healthcare and how strategic thinking can overcome the challenges facing many smaller towns today. This captivating look at an organization's commitment to its neighbors will inspire and inform audiences about the importance of accessible care.

Slated to film this month, the segment will introduce Public Television audiences to Windom Area Health's innovative model of care. The program will illustrate how the organization has addressed the common struggle of providing high-quality, specialized services in a rural setting. Viewers will learn about their proactive approach, which includes investing in specialty providers and hospitalists to ensure that residents of Southwest Minnesota have local access to the care they need. This isn't just a story about a building; it's a story about a mindset—a commitment to expanding their footprint and serving the region. It will highlight how their forward-thinking strategies, such as the development of satellite clinics in neighboring areas, help reduce the common issue of "windshield time" and the financial burden that comes with long-distance travel for medical appointments. The segment will also touch on how the facility's historical roots, dating back to 1905, have shaped its enduring dedication to the community, showing a legacy of constant evolution to meet changing needs.

"At our hospital, our culture is grounded in service, collaboration, and resilience. By centering care around our community, we not only address the challenges of rural healthcare but also cultivate an organization where people, values, and innovation thrive. This culture of commitment allows us to expand our reach and grow into a trusted regional presence, while never losing sight of the community roots that define us." – Shelby Medina, CEO, Windom Area Health

The segment will offer a compelling look at the decisions and investments that have allowed Windom Area Health to flourish. It will highlight how the facility has worked to attract and retain talented healthcare professionals by fostering a culture of excellence and providing modern facilities, like their new $30 million specialty clinics. This investment ensures that care remains within the community, preventing patients from having to endure long travel times and additional financial burdens. The program will demonstrate how this institution stands as a testament to the idea that with the right vision and a focus on community needs, rural healthcare can be a source of strength and stability.

This is a unique opportunity for viewers to understand the real-world impact of a healthcare provider that leads with purpose and passion. The feature will explore how Windom Area Health has strategically navigated a challenging financial landscape for healthcare by focusing on a growth model that prioritizes patient needs over short-term gains. It will provide a deeper understanding of how their ability to lead with purpose, rather than simply follow industry trends, has positioned them as a crucial resource for over 122,000 residents across eight counties in the region. This is an educational story that will resonate with anyone who understands the importance of local access to critical services.

About All Access with Andy Garcia: "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Windom Area Health: Windom Area Health is a locally owned and operated healthcare facility committed to providing a regional center of care for Southwest Minnesota. With a focus on strategic growth, a culture of excellence, and state-of-the-art equipment, Windom Area Health is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its community. Learn more at: www.windomareahealth.org

