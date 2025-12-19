Public Television Segment Explores The Intersection of Architectural Design, Advanced Anesthesia, and Modern Plastic Surgery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television viewers are invited to explore the foundational principles guiding modern aesthetic medicine in an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia." The series has partnered with Berlet Plastic Surgery to document the unique integration of structural design concepts into surgical practice by Dr. Anthony Berlet, a double board-certified plastic and general surgeon with an architecture degree.

The segment, scheduled to film at the Berlet Plastic Surgery facility in New Jersey, will illustrate how an architect's understanding of form, function, and balance is applied to create surgical blueprints for natural-looking patient results. The informational piece will detail the strategic adoption of local anesthesia for a wide range of procedures, including intricate facelifts and body contouring; a practice designed to minimize risk, enhance patient control, and optimize recovery profiles.

This educational segment is structured to provide the general Public Television audience with relevant, factual information about the state of aesthetic surgery, focusing on the emphasis on safety, ethics, and refined outcomes over fleeting trends. The final production will be distributed nationally to Public Television stations.

According to Dr. Berlet, "Modern plastic surgery is not about trends or extremes, but about precision, safety, and respect for the body's underlying structure. By applying architectural principles to surgical planning and using advanced local anesthesia and regenerative techniques, we can restore balance and harmony while allowing patients to remain authentically themselves. This segment offers an opportunity to educate the public on a more thoughtful, ethical, and patient-centered approach to aesthetic care "

The segment will address the crucial topics of safety and consciousness in the field of plastic surgery. Dr. Berlet's methodology, which views the human body through an architectural lens, ensures that procedures are focused on internal structural balance before external refinement. This commitment to proportional accuracy allows patients to achieve a renewed appearance that preserves their individual authenticity. The segment will provide an informational breakdown of the benefits of local anesthesia expertise for complex surgeries, which allows patients to remain comfortable while reducing the general systemic risks associated with traditional deep sedation.

Furthermore, the program will cover the shift toward regenerative aesthetics, detailing the use of natural fat transfer enriched with stem cells to achieve lasting, natural volume and rejuvenation. The program aims to educate discerning adults aged 35–80 about the availability of technically advanced, safe, and ethical surgical options. By detailing the philosophical and technical underpinnings of the practice, the segment works to elevate the understanding of aesthetic renewal as a professional act of healing and architectural design.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a nationally distributed Public Television series that takes viewers behind the scenes of groundbreaking organizations and compelling personal stories across the country. The series provides an in-depth, informational look into the people and principles shaping various industries, celebrating innovation and authenticity. Learn more at www.allaccessptv.com.

About Berlet Plastic Surgery: Berlet Plastic Surgery is a leading aesthetic practice founded by Dr. Anthony Berlet, a double board-certified plastic and general surgeon with an architectural perspective on human anatomy. The practice is known for its commitment to natural results, advanced local anesthesia protocols, and an ethical approach that views aesthetic renewal as an art form. Berlet Plastic Surgery is dedicated to combining surgical excellence with structural artistry to help patients achieve a profound sense of self-rediscovery. For more information, please visit berletplasticsurgery.com.

SOURCE All Access