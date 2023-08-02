A Southern California Company Has Found a Common Denominator (as Well as Its Solution) in Everyone Who Suffers From Thinning Hair and Hair Loss

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Hair Naturally is a Southern California company that was the first company to introduce the topical application of stem cells for thinning hair back in 2016. Always at the forefront of cutting-edge natural solutions for thinning More Hair Naturally CEO, Mahryah Shain says, "We never rest on our laurels. Since science is constantly evolving and finding more streamlined solutions to thinning hair, it is our duty to evolve our products as well"

The More Hair Naturally Accelerator The Accelerator: Advanced Scalp Exfoliation Treatment

There are many conditions that will cause someone with once healthy full hair to begin to lose their thick, full mane.

However what they all have in common is, when the hair is weak, thinning or damaged, any kind of non-optimal scalp condition will impede healthy growth. It's like trying to grow a garden on concrete… it doesn't work.

In our day-to-day life, our scalps unavoidably come into contact with tiny particulates, such as calcium from hard water, residual build-up from shampoos, styling products, airborne particles such as dust and soot, as well as the body's own oil and sweat residue.

The accumulation of these substances can clog hair follicles and pores and impede new hair growth, leading to inflammation and other scalp conditions.

If left untreated, environmental build-up can eventually result in hair loss and thinning.

Additionally, clogged hair follicles can cause the scalp to become itchy and dry, further exacerbating scalp problems.

Because of the discovery of this common denominator, More Hair Naturally created the all-new Accelerator (https://morehairnaturally.com/collections/shop/products/the-scalp-clensor).

An all-natural advanced scalp exfoliation treatment, using the power of Biotin, Panthenol, Ashwagandha Root, Cooper, Manganese, Zinc, Olive Seeds and more to unclog the follicles, remove build-up and completely rebalance the pH of the scalp.

"Our goal was to find a way to turn anyone's scalp into a healthy, fertile environment capable of supporting, thick, full, vibrant and healthy growth" Said Shain.

"Finding the simple common denominator in hair loss means that regardless of the reasons underlining an individual's thinning hair there are always positive actions that can be taken to put someone back in control for their hair."

Fighting thinning hair should not be a mystery and comfort should be taken in knowing that answers exist, are easy to understand and are within reach.

