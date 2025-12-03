A Sparkling Fit: Evive Brands Strengthens Platform With Shine Acquisition

JENISON, Mich., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a leading community of service-focused franchise companies, today announced it has acquired Shine, a franchisor of residential and commercial cleaning, cleaning, holiday lighting, pressure washing and related services.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Jenison, MI, Shine operates through a network of over 75 territories across 20 states. The company has built an accessible franchise model centered on quality, dependable service, and deep community relationships. Shine offers year-round exterior services to residential and commercial customers, including window cleaning, power washing, roof and gutter cleaning, and holiday lighting.

Shine joins the growing Evive Brands platform, which includes Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, Maid Brigade, and Pacific Lawn Sprinklers. Together, the brands provide diverse suite of services supporting families and communities nationwide.

"Chris and I met back in 2015 at IFA, both brand-new to franchising but already deep in building and scaling businesses," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. We stayed connected over the years, sharing wins, lessons, and the realities of growing a brand the right way. It's pretty incredible that nearly a decade later we get to build together. I've always admired their business model and how consistently they lead with their values. Their services fit our platform perfectly, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome them into the Evive family."

Shine is widely recognized for its emphasis on trust, consistency, and positive customer experiences. The company's team-first philosophy and commitment to empowering franchisees have positioned it as a leader in the exterior home-services category.

"Becoming part of Evive is a tremendous opportunity," said Shine's Founder and CEO Chris Fisher. "Our franchisees are passionate about delivering best-in-class service, and with Evive's resources and expertise, we're ready to reach more customers, strengthen our systems and support franchise growth."

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of service-focused franchise companies supporting entrepreneurs across multiple care and home-service industries. The platform provides training, operational guidance, and resources that help franchise owners grow strong, purpose-driven businesses. Visit www.evivebrands.com .

About Shine Window Cleaning

Shine Window Cleaning is a national home-services franchise built around dependable service, strong values, and supportive franchise ownership. The company helps entrepreneurs launch and grow locally rooted businesses focused on quality and community. Visit www.shine-windowcleaning.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Grundemann, Director of Communications, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810 | [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands