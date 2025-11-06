Evive Brands Expands Home-Services Platform With Acquisition of Pacific Lawn Sprinklers

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a leading community of service-focused franchise companies, today announced it has acquired Pacific Lawn Sprinklers, a premier irrigation and outdoor services franchisor. The acquisition marks another strategic expansion of Evive Brands' growing home-services portfolio, which includes The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, and Maid Brigade.

Founded in 1980 by the Dellafiora brothers in Queens, New York, Pacific Lawn Sprinklers has grown from a single bright yellow truck into a nationally recognized brand known for dependable service and customer care. Now headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company began franchising in 2004 and today operates across 80 service areas in 10 states, serving more than 57,000 active customers annually.

Pacific Lawn Sprinklers specializes in the installation and maintenance of residential and commercial irrigation systems, as well as landscape lighting, holiday décor lighting, drainage solutions, and recurring maintenance programs. Its hallmark "On Time or On Us" promise and 24/7 emergency assistance have established the company as a trusted leader in the outdoor-services industry.

"We're excited to welcome Pacific Lawn Sprinklers to the Evive Brands family," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "They're a strong, service-driven company with a great reputation and culture. This is a natural fit that expands what we can offer homeowners and gives our franchisees another great opportunity to grow."

Mary Mahoney, CEO of Pacific Lawn Sprinklers, added: "Our team has spent more than four decades perfecting the art of dependable, professional outdoor service. Partnering with Evive Brands will accelerate our ability to reach new markets, strengthen franchise support, and expand the high-quality experience our customers have come to expect."

John Dellafiora, founder and owner, said: "Joining the Evive Brands family is a natural fit. Our company was built on family values, integrity, and trust—principles that align perfectly with Evive's mission. With their resources and expertise, we're ready to bring our services to even more communities."

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of service-focused franchise companies dedicated to improving the well-being of clients and families across the United States and Canada. Its portfolio—Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, Maid Brigade, and now Pacific Lawn Sprinklers—collectively represents more than 1,100 franchise locations nationwide. Visit www.evivebrands.com.

About Pacific Lawn Sprinklers

Pacific Lawn Sprinklers, founded in 1980, is a leader in irrigation and outdoor services, offering installation and maintenance of sprinkler systems, landscape lighting, holiday lighting, and drainage solutions through its franchise network. Learn more at www.pacificlawnsprinklers.com.

