A STAR-POWERED 2026 LA ART SHOW WELCOMES SASHA PIETERSE AS HOST OF THE OPENING NIGHT PREMIERE PARTY TAKING PLACE JANUARY 7, BENEFITTING THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION'S LIFE IS WHY™ CAMPAIGN

From Hollywood to Punk Rock, the LA Art Show Showcases Works by Sylvester

Stallone, Paul Simonon of The Clash, and Chris Rivers, Connecting Film, Music,

and Contemporary Art

LA's Longest Running Art Fair's Opening Night Premiere Event On January 7

Kicks Off The Fair's January 7- January 11, 2026 Run At

The Los Angeles Convention Center

Tickets On Sale Now At LAARTSHOW.COM

Press Images HERE.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LA Art Show announced Sasha Pietrese as the official host of the 2026 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party, launching the 31st edition of Los Angeles' largest and longest-running art fair. Taking place on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Opening Night event officially kicks off the fair's January 7–11, 2026 residency.

Actress Sasha Pieterse joins the LA Art Show as host for its Opening Night Premiere Party on behalf of the American Heart Association. For the third consecutive year, the show will support the American Heart Association's Life is Why™ campaign, with 15% of the purchase price from every ticket benefiting the organization, with a maximum donation commitment of $45,000. The campaign encourages individuals to celebrate and protect their reasons for living healthier, longer lives.

"As Los Angeles' longest-running art show, we have both the privilege and the responsibility to create a fair that reflects the creative energy and cultural diversity unique to this extraordinary city. That vision is realized through a spirit of inclusivity that only this art fair can deliver - one that invites curious new audiences while continuing to meet the expectations of our devoted patrons," says Kassandra Voyagis, Producer and Director of the LA Art Show. "We are proud of our partnership with the American Heart Association and happily welcome Sasha as our Opening Night host, whose support helps elevate our shared commitment to community and impact."

"I'm deeply honored to host the 2026 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party in support of the American Heart Association and their life-saving work," said actress Sasha Pieterse. "Heart disease has had a profound impact on my family. I've lost loved ones to heart disease and heart attacks, which makes this cause incredibly close to my heart. Living with PCOS has also heightened my awareness of cardiovascular risk, reinforcing how vital education, research, and early intervention truly are. To be able to gather in celebration of art, creativity, and global voices while also raising critical funds for such an important organization is both meaningful and deeply inspiring."

Sasha Pieterse is an award-winning actress, film producer, and entrepreneur whose work spans film, television, and contemporary media. Best known for her breakout role as Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars, Pieterse has also starred in projects like Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-winning film Inherent Vice, Heroes, X-Men: First Class, Paramount's The Image of You, and Netflix's Ivy + Bean film franchise. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and raised in the United States, she draws on a global upbringing to inform a creative perspective rooted in storytelling and visual expression. Beyond the screen, she is a film producer, the host of the podcast Women In The Nude, the author of Sasha in Good Taste, and the CEO and co-founder of Hippie Water, a non-alcoholic adult beverage company. A wife and mother, Pieterse continues to bridge art, culture, and entrepreneurship through intentional, creative work. Previous years' celebrity hosts have included Kaia Gerber, Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Ashley Tisdale, Lucy Hale, Rita Ora, and, most recently, Jenna Dewan.

This year's LA Art Show will be further elevated by a celebrity presence being represented within the exhibits themselves, featuring an exciting convergence of art, music, and film. Highlights include Provident Fine Art's LA Art Show debut with a special solo presentation of work by Sylvester Stallone, offering audiences a rare look at the celebrated actor's long-standing and deeply personal painting practice. Expanding the fair's music-to-art narrative, John Martin Gallery presents new works by Paul Simonon, the legendary bassist of The Clash, whose visual art channels the same raw, instinctive energy that shaped the band's iconic legacy. Continuing the crossover, Pontone Gallery (London) will showcase Chris Rivers, former drummer for Heaven's Basement, now a fast-rising contemporary artist known for vivid, surreal oil paintings inspired by astronomy and mythology and embraced by top collectors and A-list fans.

Ticket holders for the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party will receive VIP access to an advanced preview of the LA Art Show's expansive cultural programming, with exhibits from international galleries, museums, and nonprofits. Sponsored by Athletes for Life, JM Insurance Agency Partners, and Yvel. The evening will also feature entertainment, cuisine, and beverages from a curated lineup of notable Los Angeles restaurants and culinary partners, including Pink's Hot Dogs, Il Fornaio Beverly Hills, Guy Fieri's Guy's Chicken, Vespaio at The Music Center of Los Angeles, The Culver Hotel, and Vespaio, among others. A dedicated VIP culinary experience will be led by acclaimed Chef Michael Montilla.

The LA Art Show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from January 7 - 11, 2026. Please visit LAArtShow.com to learn more about this year's global artists and exhibitors and to purchase tickets.

ABOUT LA ART SHOW

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, and design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region's cultural institutions. Attendees are trendsetters, influencers, and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. For more information, please visit www.LAArtShow.com

ABOUT AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

SOURCE LA Art Show