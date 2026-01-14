LA Art Show Successfully Concludes Its 31st Edition, Showcasing a Vibrant and Diverse Global Art Scene

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Art Show, LA's longest-running art fair, wrapped up its 31st year, delivering a world-class art experience. Under the leadership of talented director and producer Kassandra Voyagis, the fair presented over 90 exhibitors from 25 countries, including Ireland, France, Greece, Israel, and South Korea. The next fair is scheduled for January 6 to 10, 2027 at the LA Convention Center.

Laurent Marthaler Contemporary presents Artist Simon Berger

Returning to its January roots, LA Art Show kicked off the art season on January 7 with an Opening Night Premiere that drew the largest crowd in the fair's history, setting an energetic tone for the week ahead. Hosted by actress and entrepreneur Sasha Pieterse, the evening benefited the American Heart Association with notable attendees including White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and his wife, fashion model Abby Champion as well as iconic actress & painter Jane Seymour and model Caitlin O'Connor.

The 2026 LA Art Show highlighted the intersection of art and music with works by Paul Simonon of The Clash and former Heaven's Basement drummer Chris Rivers. Rivers' presentation at U.K.-based Pontone Gallery drew a high-profile crowd, including January Jones - who acquired multiple works - and Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland.

New and returning galleries reported strong sales, including Swiss gallerist Laurent Marthaler, who called his first LA Art Show "an extremely positive and rewarding experience" and an "exceptional platform to debut Simon Berger's work in Los Angeles." The gallery reported sales across several artists, including multiple works by Berger, whose striking glass pieces employ meticulous hammer strikes to transform cracks into luminous compositions, turning impact into clarity rather than destruction. Epicentrum Art Gallery (Poland), which focuses on works on paper by 20th-century masters like Picasso, Dalí, and Alechinsky, also experienced a successful inaugural fair and their first in the U.S.

Provident Fine Art from Palm Beach made its debut, successfully selling multiple works by Sylvester Stallone, including the artwork titled "Cobra," which features the legendary movie character and was sold for $850,000.

A first-time exhibitor, Art of Contemporary Africa sold an array of works, including bronze sculptures by Samuel Allerton and large-scale paintings by globally recognized African artists, Ayanda Mabulu and 90-year-old Dr. Esther Mahlangu, with prices ranging from $7,000 to $40,000. From the oldest artist to the youngest, nine-year-old Los Angeles-born Liha Park – who exhibited her intuitive paintings at Venus Gallery – sold four works.

Returning LA-based Fabrik Projects, known for championing emerging and mid-career artists, had a standout year, sold seven works priced between $3,500 and $20,000. Owner Chris Davies noted, "We were thrilled with this year's LA Art Show with sales from opening night through the final day. It was our strongest showing at the fair in years."

Rehs Gallery (New York) sold eight works, including Fifty Shades of Lavender by mosaic artist Evin Champeny for $11,000. Miami's Coral Gallery sold works including figurative sculptures from Uruguayan artist Roberto Vivo who uses materials such as corten steel and aluminum to create organic forms. Chicago's Bert Green Fine Art sold 25 painting by inspiring transgender artist Grey James, whose intimate paintings of male nudes explore both vulnerability and strength. Corridor Contemporary reported sales across multiple artists, including three works by Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri, celebrated for his large-scale, cinematic portraits featuring unique young women set against lush landscapes.

South Korean galleries made a strong showing at the fair, with the opportunity for greater visibility in the Los Angeles market translating into robust sales, particularly for Wald Gallery and OSJ Gallery. Themes of immigration resonated, notably in JS Gallery by the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece), which debuted OFF SCRIPT. The exhibition brought together 10 immigrant women working beyond fixed cultural narratives to explore how new visual languages emerge when familiar frameworks fall away.

The 2026 debut of the Latin American Pavilion, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, advanced the fair's global mission by spotlighting emerging artists from across the Americas. Centered on memory, migration, and identity, the pavilion examined ancestral narratives and power structures in representation. A standout was Natasha Grey's Mutable Sun (2025), a linen pastel and charcoal work depicting a jaguar alongside Ixchel, the Maya goddess of the moon, which framed Artier Gallery's booth. Artworks were sold by artists including Maca Vivas from Ecuador, Johnny López from Columbia, Natasha Grey from Mexico and Guillermo Bert, an artist originally from Chile who is based in Los Angeles.

Caichiolo also curated DIVERSEartLA, which explored the impact of biennials on contemporary art. A key feature was a mini-retrospective of biennials showcasing Marcos Ramírez (ERRE) underscoring his cross-border practice addressing Latine identity, immigration, and nationalism, including landmark projects such as Toy-an Horse (1997), installed directly at the U.S.-Mexico border.

