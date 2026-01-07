A Statement by the American Frozen Food Institute in Response to the Release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Jan 07, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "AFFI appreciates the acknowledgement that frozen fruits and vegetables can be good options, and adds the clarification: frozen fruits and vegetables are consistently just as good as fresh options.

Frozen produce often contains the same or better nutrient levels as fresh and has a longer shelf life that prevents food waste, making them a very affordable option.

Plus, pre-portioned prepared frozen meals directly address the DGA's call for attention to portion size. It's time for fresh thinking about frozen foods - their convenience makes eating whole foods easy for real American families."

     -    Alison Bodor, President and CEO, American Frozen Food Institute

