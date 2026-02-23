America's Rethinking Meal Planning: New Report Finds Frozen Foods Becoming a Kitchen Essential

2026 Power of Frozen in Retail report finds more consumers are integrating frozen into meal planning; recognizing nutrition and reduced food waste

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New market data shows that frozen food is becoming a meal-planning essential for today's consumers. As the national conversation about food, health, and affordability is intensifying, research unveiled at AFFI-CON finds millions of families see practical answers for this conversation in the frozen food aisle.

The Food Industry Association

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and FMI – the Food Industry Association released the fourth edition of the Power of Frozen in Retail report, outlining a key trend: frozen food has moved from a backup option to a core element of meal-planning for a growing share of American households.

"The Power of Frozen in Retail report shows that frozen food is not a fallback but a smart strategy for today's consumers," said Adrienne Seiling, chief operating officer and head of strategic initiatives with AFFI. "Consumers are using frozen to explore new cuisines, reduce food waste and put nutritious meals on the table. As the food industry and policymakers alike focus on the future of nutrition in our country, they should take note - it's time for fresh thinking about frozen!"

Among the report's most significant findings:

The base of core frozen food consumers is increasing. Consumers who use frozen foods every few days or daily now represent 40% of shoppers, up from 35% in 2019. Nearly one-third (30%) plan to buy more frozen food, the strongest purchase intent measured in years. And 77% now purchase frozen foods with a specific meal or day in mind, up from 71% in 2023; a clear sign that frozen is a key component of meal planning.





Frozen food is helping families stretch their food dollars and reduce waste. Consumers report responding to economic concerns with an increased interest in at-home cooking, meal planning and food waste prevention – all needs which frozen food meets. Plus, 37% of consumers use frozen food specifically as a way to reduce food waste.





Frozen is meeting the needs of today's families. Consumers appreciate the time-saving benefits of frozen food and also find that the category is meeting their evolving expectations for taste, quality, and better-for-you attributes. The top-three purchase drivers identified among shoppers are ease of preparation, price and taste. At the same time, 96% of shoppers believe the frozen food aisle has better-for-you options and 71% report looking for frozen items they haven't bought before.





It's frozen AND fresh, not frozen OR fresh. Three-in-four consumers (76%) now combine fresh and frozen ingredients in the same meal. Households are not choosing between the freezer and the refrigerator. They are using both.

The insights follow the recent release of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which call for increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and nutrient-dense foods. That goal is most realistic when frozen foods, which provide whole-food nutrition for busy families, are recognized as part of the equation.

The Power of Frozen in Retail contains valuable information for grocery retailers who are seeking to enhance traffic and performance within the category. The report showcases merchandising and retailing scenarios to help spur additional trial and usage among shoppers. This includes insights into key areas of retail merchandising interest for shoppers, such as dual-temp cross-merchandising with fresh produce and product displays to meet specific health goals.

"Shoppers seeking value are willing to pay more for health, convenience, enjoyment and entertainment—which can all be found in the frozen food aisle," said Andrew Brown, senior manager of industry relations at FMI. "Food retailers can build loyalty with shoppers by showcasing the ways frozen food options can help families eat well, save time, waste less, and provide quality meals that families will enjoy."

The 2026 Power of Frozen in Retail report was unveiled at AFFI-CON, the frozen food industry's premier annual business event, held this year in San Diego. The conference convened over 1,700 professionals from across the frozen food supply chain for business development, industry programming, and strategic discussion on the category's future.

The fourth edition of the Power of Frozen in Retail study was conducted by 210 Analytics, with a Circana sales data overlay. The national consumer survey was conducted in October 2025 among 1,560 frozen food consumers who have at least 50% responsibility for grocery shopping. Visit www.AFFI.org/PowerofFrozen for access to the full report, including detailed data, consumer insights, and industry analysis. The report was made possible thanks to sponsors Del Carmen Foods, Hillphoenix, Seenergy Foods Limited, The Mushroom Company and Wawona Frozen Foods.

The American Frozen Food Institute is the member-driven national trade association representing all segments of the frozen food supply chain from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors. AFFI advocates before legislative and regulatory entities on the industry's behalf, serves as the voice for the industry and convenes industry leadership to create an environment where frozen foods are essential in a dynamic marketplace. www.affi.org

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org

