A Stocking Full of Good Health and Savings: 15 FSA-eligible Stocking Stuffers Your Dependents Will Love from FSA Store®-Just in Time for the December 31 Deadline

To avoid forfeiting tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) funds to the use-it-or-lose-it deadline, account holders can gift themselves or their dependents a wide variety of healthy stocking stuffers from FSA Store®

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrambling to finish holiday shopping and spend down 2025 FSA funds before the December 31 FSA deadline? Look no further than this list of FSA-eligible products from FSA Store ®, the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible items. The experts at FSA Store® have created this list of stocking-stuffer worthy gifts that can be purchased with tax-free FSA funds for yourself or your dependents (including children up to age 26).

"The goal for all FSA users should be to not leave a penny unspent in their accounts at the end of the year. But often, smaller, everyday items go overlooked when people are spending their funds, and as a result, approximately half of FSA users forfeit at least some unused dollars each year," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for FSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands. "There are many items that make perfect stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts for yourself or your dependents, so visit FSA Store® and use your funds to give the gift of health."

15 Ways to Fill Their Stockings with Tax-free Healthcare Products

Bundle and Save: Save time and money with the FSA Store® " Skincare Stocking Stuffer Bundle ," which features CeraVe® Acne Clay to Foam Cleanser; Sun Bum Lip Balm, SPF 30, 0.15 oz. (3-Pack); Starface Star Cream + Salicylic Acid, 1.7 fl oz.; Caring Mill™ Sunscreen Setting Spritz, SPF 45, 2 oz.; EltaMD UV AOX Eye Broad Spectrum SPF 30; Starface Hydro-Star Party Pack Pimple Patches, 32 ct.; and EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46, 1.7 oz.

What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. According to proprietary data from FSA Store®, approximately 70% of employers have a December 31 FSA deadline, which means FSA users must spend remaining funds by this date unless their employer offers a balance rollover, a grace period extension, or a runout period extension. Any unspent funds are forfeited back to the employer. This is commonly known as the "use-it-or-lose-it" period for FSA users. According to data from VISA, nearly 50% of FSA users will forfeit an average of $463 in unused funds.

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

