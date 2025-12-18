A Stocking Full of Good Health and Savings: 15 FSA-eligible Stocking Stuffers Your Dependents Will Love from FSA Store®-Just in Time for the December 31 Deadline
Dec 18, 2025, 10:19 ET
To avoid forfeiting tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) funds to the use-it-or-lose-it deadline, account holders can gift themselves or their dependents a wide variety of healthy stocking stuffers from FSA Store®
DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrambling to finish holiday shopping and spend down 2025 FSA funds before the December 31 FSA deadline? Look no further than this list of FSA-eligible products from FSA Store®, the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible items. The experts at FSA Store® have created this list of stocking-stuffer worthy gifts that can be purchased with tax-free FSA funds for yourself or your dependents (including children up to age 26).
"The goal for all FSA users should be to not leave a penny unspent in their accounts at the end of the year. But often, smaller, everyday items go overlooked when people are spending their funds, and as a result, approximately half of FSA users forfeit at least some unused dollars each year," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for FSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands. "There are many items that make perfect stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts for yourself or your dependents, so visit FSA Store® and use your funds to give the gift of health."
15 Ways to Fill Their Stockings with Tax-free Healthcare Products
- Caring Mill™ Lens Cloth, Microfiber, Assorted, 3-Pack
- Caring Mill™ Smart Pill Dispenser with Alarm
- l.a.b. Acne Light Therapy Patch, 30 Uses
- Welly Bravery Badges Glow-in-the-Dark Bandages, 39 ct.
- Vacation Chardonnay Lip Oil, SPF 30, 2 fl oz.
- MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm Trio, Neutrals, SPF 30
- Supergoop! Destination Glow Kit
- ONYX 3 Step Miracle Complete Callus Fix
- OMRON Max Power Relief TENS Device
- Caring Mill™ Acupressure Rolling Glove for Pain Relief (2-Pack)
- Caring Mill™ Full Coverage Gel Bead Face Mask
- Blistex Medicated Lip Balm, SPF 15, 0.15 oz. (6-Pack)
- Accurelief Migraine Pain Relief TENS Therapy
- Caring Mill™ Headache Relief Hat for Migraine
- Caring Mill™ Acne Treatment Facial Cleansing Wipes 25 ct. (4-Pack)
Bundle and Save: Save time and money with the FSA Store® "Skincare Stocking Stuffer Bundle," which features CeraVe® Acne Clay to Foam Cleanser; Sun Bum Lip Balm, SPF 30, 0.15 oz. (3-Pack); Starface Star Cream + Salicylic Acid, 1.7 fl oz.; Caring Mill™ Sunscreen Setting Spritz, SPF 45, 2 oz.; EltaMD UV AOX Eye Broad Spectrum SPF 30; Starface Hydro-Star Party Pack Pimple Patches, 32 ct.; and EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46, 1.7 oz.
What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. According to proprietary data from FSA Store®, approximately 70% of employers have a December 31 FSA deadline, which means FSA users must spend remaining funds by this date unless their employer offers a balance rollover, a grace period extension, or a runout period extension. Any unspent funds are forfeited back to the employer. This is commonly known as the "use-it-or-lose-it" period for FSA users. According to data from VISA, nearly 50% of FSA users will forfeit an average of $463 in unused funds.
Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:
- Check your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator.
- Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool, product bundles, and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds.
- Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.
For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
