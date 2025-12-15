Health-E Commerce® Announces New Telehealth Collaboration With SmileSet to Expand Access to Virtual Orthodontic Care via FSA Store® and HSA Store®

New offering gives consumers access to doctor reviewed, FDA-cleared aligners, retainers, and night guards with tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds, just in time for FSA deadline spending

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services, today announced a telehealth collaboration with SmileSet that gives consumers access to orthodontic impression kits, clear aligners, retainers, and night guards that can be purchased with tax-free healthcare funds at FSA Store® or HSA Store®. Consumers who access SmileSet services through these stores will receive 25% off impression kits and 25% off custom aligners*.

New telehealth collaboration between Health-E Commerce and SmileSet makes SmileSet's aligners, retainers, and night guards available at FSA Store and HSA Store, with special savings for consumers.

"Telehealth has the power to deliver convenient, clinically supported healthcare services that meet the budgetary needs and schedules of individuals and families across the country," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Our collaboration with SmileSet is a reflection of our continued commitment to delivering telehealth options that empower consumers to manage all aspects of their health, including oral health, with their tax free healthcare funds."

SmileSet delivers a convenient, clinically grounded approach to smile care that combines doctor oversight with the modern advantages of tele-dentistry. Every SmileSet treatment plan is reviewed and approved by licensed dental professionals, giving consumers a trusted pathway to improve or maintain their smile without office visits. The aligners are FDA cleared and made in the USA, supported by technology that has powered more than two million smile journeys. This makes SmileSet an appealing option for adults ages 25 to 45 who want convenient, cost effective, and doctor guided oral care solutions.

SmileSet's solutions serve a wide range of needs, including adults exploring aligners for the first time, those who want maintenance products like retainers to preserve previous orthodontic work, and individuals looking for the best night guard to prevent teeth grinding at night.

"Our team at SmileSet believes that professional grade orthodontic care should be accessible, affordable, and easy to integrate into daily life. Making our solutions available through Health-E Commerce® helps individuals achieve a healthy smile on their own terms, with options that support both their health and their budgets," said Albert Aleman, director of marketing at SmileSet.

To learn more about SmileSet's impression kits, aligners, retainers, and oral wellness solutions, visit FSA Store ® or HSA Store ®.

*Pricing subject to change. Promotional offers cannot be combined with other discounts. Additional fees may apply for expedited shipping or replacement aligners if needed outside of treatment plan.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About SmileSet

SmileSet provides doctor-directed clear aligners, retainers, night guards, and smile-wellness solutions delivered through telehealth. Each treatment plan is reviewed by a licensed doctor and supported by U.S.-based, FDA-cleared manufacturing and proven technology. SmileSet helps customers achieve and maintain long-term smile health with solutions built for convenience, comfort, and trusted clinical oversight.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce