A Strategic Milestone: PhotonPay Secures U.S. MTL License to Anchor Its Global Regulatory Framework

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a leading global digital financial infrastructure platform, has obtained Money Transmitter License (MTL) from state financial regulatory authority in the United States. Through the successful approval of the state-level payment license, PhotonPay strengthens its localized service capabilities and broadens its operational reach, laying a solid foundation for sustained growth across the Americas and global markets.

In the United States, MTL license is an essential regulatory approval for companies providing funds transfer and related payment services. The licensing process is widely recognized for its complexity and rigor, with regulators conducting comprehensive assessments across company's risk management, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls, operational resilience, etc. PhotonPay's successful acquisition of MTL license reflects the maturity and sustainability of its compliance and risk management framework under high regulatory standards.

Prior to securing this state-level license, PhotonPay had already registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business (MSB). The combination of MSB and MTL license enables PhotonPay to progressively expand its U.S. payment and funds transfer services within a well-defined and compliant regulatory structure, supporting deeper localization and long-term operational scalability in the market.

"The U.S. regulatory landscape is characterized by its sophistication and structural complexity," said JP, Group Chief Compliance Officer at PhotonPay. "Securing this additional MTL license is more than a milestone; it fortifies our compliance architecture and reflects our unwavering commitment to risk management. We are convinced that synergizing compliance with product innovation is the only way to deliver the secure, seamless financial services our global clients demand."

As a company dedicated to building global digital financial infrastructure, PhotonPay embeds compliance and risk controls directly into its technology architecture and daily operations. Through continuous enhancements across KYC, KYB, AML, data protection, and transaction monitoring frameworks, the company continues to improve service stability, transparency, and trust for its global client base.

Looking ahead, PhotonPay is steadily advancing its licensing and regulatory engagements across key regions including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. By aligning closely with local regulatory frameworks, PhotonPay aims to build a resilient and globally competitive financial infrastructure, empowering businesses worldwide to scale growth with confidence.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is dedicated to building a digital financial infrastructure that connects the global economy. With compliance as a core pillar of its business, PhotonPay has established local teams in over ten major markets worldwide and has cultivated strategic partnerships with top-tier global financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan. PhotonPay continues to explore the integration of fintech with diverse business scenarios, empowering enterprises to achieve secure, compliant, and long-term growth in the international market.

