PhotonPay scales global footprint with Stripe to deliver next-gen online payment solutions.

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a leading global digital financial infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. By integrating Stripe's robust infrastructure, PhotonPay is elevating its online acquiring capabilities, ensuring merchants can scale seamlessly across multiple regions with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

Through this partnership, PhotonPay will deepen the integration of Stripe's payment infrastructure into its platform, strengthening the breadth and resilience of its online payment capabilities. By combining the advantages of both parties, PhotonPay aims to deliver a more comprehensive and seamless payment experience for merchants and end consumers across diverse markets.

To date, PhotonPay has established a formidable global network spanning 20+ local markets and 100+ currencies. Built upon this extensive reach, PhotonPay's online payment solution is designed to balance broad coverage with localized performance. Beyond major credit cards, PhotonPay supports a wide range of payment methods, including e-wallets, local bank transfers and real-time payment.

This collaboration with Stripe further amplifies PhotonPay's offering with an extensive suite of payment methods, empowering businesses worldwide to effortlessly align with local consumer habits while maintaining the simplicity of a unified capital management interface.

Beyond extending payment coverage, the partnership also enhances how payment capabilities are deployed and scaled across markets. Stripe's highly standardized and modular payment technology enables PhotonPay to integrate new payment features with greater efficiency, accelerating time to market while reducing integration complexity for merchants. This approach allows PhotonPay to deliver online payment services in a more structured and scalable manner.

Furthermore, PhotonPay continuously leverages AI to enhance acquiring capabilities and transaction quality. Driven by intelligent routing and smart retry mechanisms, PhotonPay dynamically selects optimal processing paths, effectively reducing checkout abandonment and maximizing the commercial value of every transaction. Meanwhile, the AI-driven risk engine embedded within the platform monitors transactions in real time to detect and block fraudulent activity, helping improve overall conversion performance while ensuring the security of funds and data.

"This collaboration with Stripe is a strategic leap for PhotonPay," said Chao Xu, VP of Product at PhotonPay. "By combining Stripe's global reach with our specialized service, we are delivering a truly unified and resilient payment solution. This partnership further reinforces our core mission: connect the global digital economy."

About PhotonPay

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, PhotonPay is a trusted fintech partner for over 200,000 businesses worldwide. Leveraged by our extensive global service network and robust regulatory licenses across major jurisdictions, we offer a comprehensive product suite—including Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Global Acquiring, Payouts, FX Management, and Embedded Finance.

With over 10 regional offices and a footprint spanning 200+ countries and territories, PhotonPay is dedicated to building a high-efficiency, secure, and programmable payment experience. We help our clients navigate the complexities of the modern payment landscape, allowing them to scale globally with ease and confidence.

Connect the world, value by PhotonPay.

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies—use our software to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

Stripe has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, as well as offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and other locations around the world.

