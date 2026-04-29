A Supply Crisis Is Brewing in the Metals That Power Everything

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington just confirmed what the market already suspected. A formal national security investigation found that America's dependence on imported critical minerals has become a direct threat to its defense and industrial base, and that no single Western country can fix the problem alone[1]. That finding landed while tungsten, one of the most strategically sensitive metals on Earth, was already in freefall on the supply side. Chinese export controls have drained Western inventories to critically low levels and sent processing prices from around $300 to over $1,775 per metric tonne unit in barely a year[2]. Five companies are now positioned across the metals at the center of this structural realignment: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII), Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE-A: IDR), Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF), and Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) (OTCQB: KGFMF).

The silver market tells the same story from a different angle. The Silver Institute's 2026 World Silver Survey confirms a sixth consecutive annual supply deficit, with cumulative shortfalls since 2021 now exceeding 800 million ounces as demand from electrification, AI infrastructure, and defense keeps pulling ahead of production[3]. Building a new mine takes an average of 17 years from discovery to first output, which means the only projects capable of delivering supply within the current deficit window are advanced explorers with near-term drill catalysts already in the pipeline[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has hired Dias Airborne Limited to fly a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution magnetic survey over its flagship Magno Project in northern British Columbia, with the program expected to launch in June 2026. The company also recently closed an oversubscribed flow-through financing totaling approximately $2.04 million to fully fund the upcoming drill campaign.

It will be the first modern property-wide geophysical survey across the full Magno land package, which now spans more than 37,200 hectares after GoldHaven recently filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to the Magno Project. The airborne program will scan the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone at tight 100-metre line spacing, targeting corridors where surface sampling has returned silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne, tungsten up to 6,550 parts per million, and indium concentrations as high as 334 parts per million.

GoldHaven selected Dias based on geological similarities between Magno and Hercules Metals' Leviathan discovery in Idaho, where the same QMAGT sensor platform helped identify concealed drill targets that led to discovery. The technology uses superconducting quantum interference device sensors to capture the full tensor of the Earth's magnetic field, delivering sharper resolution than conventional surveys. GoldHaven is also evaluating a follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey to refine subsurface targeting ahead of drill mobilization.

"This survey represents a major step forward in systematically unlocking the district-scale potential of Magno," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "By integrating modern high-resolution geophysics with our growing geological database and 2025 surface discoveries, we believe we are significantly improving our ability to define high-confidence drill targets across multiple mineralized systems at Magno."

GoldHaven has already submitted its drill permit application for a 2026 program targeting three high-grade zones carrying silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

Beyond British Columbia, GoldHaven is advancing its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, where the company recently completed its first diamond drilling program confirming gold and copper anomalism. Phase 2 drilling is planned for mid-Q2 2026. Between Magno and a 123,900-hectare Brazilian portfolio spanning three projects, GoldHaven offers diversified discovery exposure at a stage where most juniors remain locked into a single asset.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Toronto, Ontario to Dillon, Montana, positioning the company closer to U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and industrial partners following its Nasdaq listing and US$90 million IPO in July 2025 and a US$129 million follow-on financing in December 2025. The move accompanies the acquisition of Montana's Gentung Tungsten Project, expected to restart production in 2026, and deepens Almonty Industries' strategic alignment with U.S. critical mineral supply chain security.

"Relocating our headquarters to the United States is not merely symbolic," said Lewis Black, Chairman, President and CEO of Almonty Industries. "It reflects who we are – as Montana is the location of our recently acquired Gentung Tungsten Project – and where our future lies. Our investors, customers, and strategic partners are here because they recognize the urgency of building a Western tungsten supply chain free from Chinese dependence."

Almonty Industries operates the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, as well as projects in Portugal and Spain. With Sangdong Phase 1 complete and Gentung on track for restart, the company is targeting a dominant position in the global non-Chinese tungsten supply chain.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE-A: IDR) has secured a long-term lease for the Niagara copper-silver project in Shoshone County, Idaho, adding a historic resource estimate of approximately 150 million pounds of copper and 8 million ounces of silver to its district-scale Murray Gold Belt landholdings. The Niagara deposit is a Revett-type sediment-hosted deposit located approximately 7 kilometers from Idaho Strategic Resources' producing Golden Chest Mine, with the company holding all adjacent unpatented mineral claims.

"The Niagara deposit is a natural fit for our Company in many ways," said John Swallow, President and CEO of Idaho Strategic Resources. "In addition to broadening IDR's commodity asset base as our country enters a strong secular commodity market, it also serves as a prime example of the potential of the overall MGB District."

The lease begins at $18,000 annually, escalating at 3% per year over an initial 10-year term with extension options, and includes a 2% net smelter royalty with a $1,000,000 buyback option on 1%. Idaho Strategic Resources has planned a 2026 drill campaign to upgrade historic resource confidence and test mineral continuity along strike, down dip, and within the untested lower-middle Revett Formation.

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) reported the third batch of drill results from its Langis 2026 drill program at the Langis silver project in Ontario, Canada, including hole LM-26-290 with a 0.50-metre sample grading 82,334 g/t silver containing abundant native silver, representing the highest-grade single sample ever reported by the company and among the highest silver grades ever reported globally. The hole returned 11.35 metres averaging 4,560 g/t silver, with multiple additional bonanza-grade intercepts reported across the program.

"We are excited to report the third batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program," said Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals. "These results are extraordinary and are among the most significant silver drilled intercepts known to the company globally. Hole LM-26-290 has delivered an exceptional result, highlighted by 82,334 g/t silver from a 0.50m core length sample containing abundant native silver."

Brixton Metals is advancing the Langis silver project in Ontario alongside its Thorn copper-gold-silver project in British Columbia, with ongoing drilling at Langis aimed at delineating the extent of bonanza-grade mineralization and establishing a mineral resource estimate.

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) (OTCQB: KGFMF) outlined a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise area of its 933 km² HWY 37 Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, characterized by a 0.5 by 2.0 km chargeability anomaly supported by magnetic vector amplitude, DC resistivity, and Mobile MagnetoTellurics inversion datasets. The near-surface target is drill-ready and located approximately 6 km from existing highway infrastructure, with porphyry-proximal indications including advanced argillic mineralogy and elevated pyrite abundance at the geophysical core domain.

"The Turquoise target is a direct result of our systematic exploration approach, which continues to unlock new opportunities across this underexplored yet highly prospective region of the Golden Triangle," said Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher Metals. "The target is located within the emerging Hank–Mary district and only ~6 km from existing infrastructure."

The Turquoise target sits approximately 3.4 km east of the Hank porphyry discovery hole drilled in 2025 and expands the prospective footprint across the HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher Metals plans to drill the Turquoise target in summer 2026 as part of a disciplined program building a pipeline of high-quality targets across its large land package in the Golden Triangle.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

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