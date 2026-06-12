From Cancer Drugs to Kilowatts: A NASDAQ Company's Bet on the AI Power Crunch

Issued on behalf of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

One of the most dramatic corporate reinventions of 2026 is taking a clinical-stage biotech and rebuilding it as a power-infrastructure company — aimed squarely at the electricity shortage throttling the AI boom.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — Corporate reinventions are common; total transformations are rare. Companies pivot products, enter adjacent markets, rebrand. What they rarely do is change what business they are in entirely. Yet that is precisely the bet LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) is making — walking away from its origins as a clinical-stage cancer-drug developer to become, if its plans hold, a pure-play power-infrastructure company aimed at one of the most acute shortages in the modern economy: electrical capacity for an AI-hungry world.

Companies mentioned: LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV), Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST), Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TLN), Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG)

The mechanism is an acquisition. LIXTE has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, Inc., a company it calls the market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage and the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 megawatt battery system to market. On closing, LIXTE intends to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions and reposition as a "power availability platform." For a company that, just months ago, was best known for a cancer compound called LB-100, it is about as complete a metamorphosis as public markets ever see.

How a Cancer-Drug Company Ended Up in the Power Business

The transformation did not come out of nowhere. In June 2026, LIXTE publicly announced a strategic shift toward AI energy infrastructure and brought veteran energy investor Stuart D. Porter — founder of Denham Capital, which has overseen more than $12 billion of capital across energy sectors — onto its board to lead the effort. The company simultaneously said it would seek a buyer for its clinical-stage oncology and med-tech operations.

That diagnosis is backed by sobering data. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation projected in early 2026 that summer peak demand would rise by 224 gigawatts over the following decade and warned of elevated shortfall risk in several grid regions; in April 2026 it issued a rare Level 3 Alert directing grid operators to address reliability risks tied to large computational loads. Roughly 2.3 terawatts of generation and storage capacity sit waiting in U.S. interconnection queues, and development timelines in many areas have stretched from about two years to five to seven years or longer. The NOMAD acquisition is LIXTE's attempt to turn that systemic problem into a business.

What NOMAD Brings to the Table

NOMAD's core idea is deployability. Where a permanent battery installation is a fixed asset bolted to a specific site after years of permitting, NOMAD's system is transportable equipment — utility-grade capacity that can be rolled in and energized without the land-use entitlements, environmental reviews, interconnection-queue waits, and local moratoria that bog down permanent projects. The company frames this permitting and deployment edge as one of the most underappreciated drivers of its adoption, and as a defining feature of the deployable utility-grade category it pioneered.

The platform itself is built to institutional standards: a UL 9540-validated architecture, lithium iron phosphate chemistry chosen for thermal stability and long life, integrated fire detection and suppression, and a 24/7 network operations center providing AI-assisted monitoring and fleet optimization. NOMAD says it serves investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, industrial operators, government agencies and emerging AI applications, and that its manufacturing capacity is set to scale from roughly 2.5 gigawatts in 2026 to about 3.5 gigawatts in 2027. The company reports revenue growth of approximately 175% in 2025, with management projecting roughly 135% in 2026 and more than 285% in 2027 — projections, it should be stressed, rather than audited figures.

The Company It Will Keep: Public Power-Infrastructure Peers

If LIXTE completes its transformation, it will be a small newcomer in a field that includes some of the largest and best-performing names in the market — companies the AI-power boom has already re-rated dramatically. The comparison cuts both ways: it shows the scale of the opportunity and the magnitude of the competition.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) has become the bellwether of the AI-power buildout. The grid-and-generation equipment maker — spun out of General Electric in 2024 — has seen its stock climb sharply as data-center demand reignites orders for turbines and grid hardware, reporting a total backlog around $150 billion and gas-turbine capacity reportedly reserved through 2030. GE Vernova operates at a scale orders of magnitude beyond an emerging deployable-power company, but it defines the macro trend NOMAD is attaching itself to: the world cannot build electrical infrastructure fast enough for AI.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) represents the independent-power-producer side of the same story. As one of the largest competitive power generators in the United States, Vistra has been a primary beneficiary of surging data-center electricity demand, and its fleet of dispatchable generation has made it a favored way for investors to play the structural rise in consumption. It illustrates how much value the market is assigning to entities that can actually deliver firm power to large loads — the exact problem NOMAD addresses at a smaller, more mobile scale.

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TLN) has become a marquee name in the data-center power trade, known for landmark arrangements to supply electricity directly to hyperscale computing campuses. Talen demonstrates the premium investors place on power producers that can lock in long-term deals with the AI infrastructure operators racing to secure capacity — a reminder that, in this market, a guaranteed supply of electricity has become a strategic asset in itself.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) rounds out the group as the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in the United States, with a nuclear-heavy fleet increasingly tied to data-center power-purchase agreements. Constellation shows how even the most established generators are being repriced around AI demand and the scramble for reliable, around-the-clock power. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they are far larger and more established than LIXTE, which would enter the space as an early-stage, transforming platform.

The Recurring-Revenue Vision

Management's ambition extends beyond selling boxes of batteries. The company has signaled it intends to build a broader platform with recurring revenue — fleet monitoring and maintenance, Energy-as-a-Service deployments, software-enabled asset management, capacity leasing, and strategic infrastructure partnerships. The model it describes is capital-efficient, leaning on partnerships with infrastructure investors and equipment-financing providers to fund deployment. If executed, that mix of equipment sales plus recurring services is what could turn a hardware vendor into a durable infrastructure business — the difference, in valuation terms, between a manufacturer and a platform.

Stu Porter, the LIXTE director leading the transformation, drew the analogy explicitly: "Much as cloud computing transformed access to computing resources, we believe deployable power infrastructure will transform access to electrical capacity." It is a big claim, and the company is candid that it is a claim about the future. But the framing captures why the market is paying attention to power-availability stories: the prize is not a single product, it is a new layer of infrastructure.

First-Mover in a Category That Did Not Exist

Part of what makes the story distinctive is that NOMAD is not entering an established market so much as helping define a new one. The company claims to have pioneered the deployable utility-grade BESS category outright — becoming the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 megawatt system to market, engineered from inception to meet the performance, safety and interconnection standards that investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipal utilities actually require. That distinction matters, because smaller, non-utility-grade mobile batteries have existed for years; what was missing was a transportable system robust enough for the utility customers who control the bulk of grid-scale demand.

Being first in a new category can confer durable advantages — a head start on safety validation, a reference fleet that prospective customers can point to, operational know-how, and relationships with utilities that are notoriously slow to adopt unproven vendors. Management argues that this multi-year track record of utility-grade deployment, paired with the platform's UL validation and operational scale, amounts to a meaningful competitive moat in a market where reliability and safety are decisive purchasing criteria. The company also notes that average deployment sizes have grown from single units toward multi-unit fleets, and that inbound interest now drives roughly three-quarters of its sales activity — the kind of pull-demand pattern that, if sustained, suggests a category gaining its own momentum.

None of that guarantees the lead is permanent. Categories that prove lucrative attract competition, and larger, better-capitalized energy and equipment companies could move into deployable power if the market scales as proponents expect. The durability of NOMAD's first-mover position — and of the permitting advantages underpinning it — is precisely the variable investors will want to watch as the story develops. For now, though, the company occupies a niche it largely created, at exactly the moment demand for it is accelerating.

Weighing the Bet

For all the momentum, this remains a high-risk reinvention. The acquisition has not closed — the company has left transaction consideration, structure and timing to be finalized, and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions. LIXTE is a small-cap company, recently a clinical-stage biotech, now attempting to become an infrastructure platform essentially overnight; the growth and capacity figures are management projections for an early-stage business, and a transformation of this magnitude carries execution, integration, and financing risks that should not be underestimated. Investors weighing the story should keep the speculative nature of a wholesale corporate pivot squarely in view.

And yet the thesis behind the gamble is hard to dismiss. The AI economy's appetite for electricity is colliding with a grid that cannot expand fast enough, and the companies that can close that gap — quickly, at utility grade, without waiting years for permanent infrastructure — are stepping into one of the largest investment cycles in a generation. Whether LIXTE's transformation into NOMAD Power Solutions succeeds will come down to execution. But the company has, at minimum, planted itself at the center of the right question: not how to make more power, but how to get it where it is needed, now.

CONTINUED … Learn more about LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. at: https://lixte.com/

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SOURCES:

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — "LIXTE Biotechnology to Acquire NOMAD Transportable Power Systems…" (company press release, June 2026; acquisition, NOMAD platform, permitting advantages, growth figures, management quotes):

https://ir.lixte.com/news-events/press-releases

https://ir.lixte.com/news-events/press-releases LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — SEC Form 8-K, "Strategic Transformation into AI Energy Infrastructure" (June 1, 2026; "the power problem is the AI problem" quote, NERC 224 GW / Level 3 Alert, Stuart Porter / Denham Capital):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001335105/000149315226026544/ex99-1.htm

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001335105/000149315226026544/ex99-1.htm TipRanks — "Lixte Biotechnology Shifts Strategy to AI Energy Infrastructure" (June 2026; transformation detail, oncology divestiture, Nasdaq listing):

https://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/lixte-biotechnology-shifts-strategy-to-ai-energy-infrastructure

https://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/lixte-biotechnology-shifts-strategy-to-ai-energy-infrastructure StockTitan — data-center / AI-power equities overview (peer context: GE Vernova, Vistra, Talen Energy, Constellation Energy):

https://www.stocktitan.net/stocks/themes/data-center-stocks

https://www.stocktitan.net/stocks/themes/data-center-stocks Yahoo Finance / Altimetry — AI power-demand sector analysis (GE Vernova backlog, "bring your own power" trend, grid-constraint thesis):

https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/energy/articles/3-energy-stocks-buy-2-181000591.html

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