A Sweet Collaboration: Turkey Hill and Entenmann's Bring Classic Baked Goods to the Freezer Aisle

Turkey Hill reimagines iconic Entenmann's treats in two crave-worthy new scoops

CONESTOGA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Northeast's most beloved brands are teaming up for a delicious collaboration. Turkey Hill and Entenmann's are proud to introduce two new flavors inspired by Entenmann's fan favorite baked goods: Entenmann's® Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and Little Bites® Fudge Brownies. Designed to deliver the comforting flavors fans know and love in a new, frozen format, the new varieties offer a fresh take on classic treats. The Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies flavor features sweet cream blended with soft, chewy cookie pieces, while the Little Bites® Fudge Brownies flavor is packed with rich chocolate indulgence and generous chunks of fudgy brownies. These delicious flavors celebrate both brands' commitment to creating smile-worthy treats, combining familiar flavors and a sense of nostalgia in every scoop.

"This collaboration brings together two brands that have been part of family moments for generations," said Brittany Smith, Director of Marketing at Turkey Hill. "We took iconic bakery treats and transformed them into indulgent, scoopable experiences that deliver comfort, familiarity, and joy in every bite."

"This collaboration is a perfect example of how two iconic brands can come together to create something truly special and yummy," said Dana Trimback, Senior Brand Manager, Little Bites®. "Turkey Hill captured the essence of our baked goods in every scoop."

Both flavors will be available at select retailers including ShopRite, ACME, Safeway MidAtlantic, Giant Food, GIANT, Turkey Hill Minit Markets, and Market Basket.

Turkey Hill is one of the leading premium ice cream and refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility in Conestoga, PA made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products, and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , or the Turkey Hill Nation .

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate approximately 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

