Turkey Hill Delivers Pure Nostalgia with a New Soft-Serve Inspired Line of Frozen Desserts

CONESTOGA, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill brings the flavor and fun of soft-serve desserts out of the scoop shop and into your home freezer with a new line of nostalgia-inspired soft frozen desserts. Featuring classic fan favorite flavors like Vanilla and Chocolate & Vanilla Twist, these premium quality frozen desserts scoop easily right from the freezer for a perfectly smooth, creamy, soft-serve-like experience in every bite.

Turkey Hill's new Soft Dessert line launches with two flavors sure to please the most discerning palates:

Vanilla Soft: Made using Turkey Hill's fan-favorite vanilla flavor, this soft treat takes you back to hot summer days and unforgettable memories!

Chocolate & Vanilla Twist Soft: Swirling Turkey Hill's fan-favorite vanilla flavor with indulgent soft chocolate gives your tastebuds the best of both worlds!

"Soft-serve has always been about more than just flavor, it's about the memories and moments that come with it," said Brittany Smith, Director of Marketing at Turkey Hill. "With this new line, we wanted to recreate that familiar joy at home, delivering the same smooth, creamy experience people love, straight from their freezer."

Turkey Hill Soft Frozen Desserts will be available at select major retailers starting this spring. Retailers include ShopRite, Food Lion, Albertson's, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Jewel, Winn-Dixie, Stop & Shop, Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Wegman's, Weis, and more! Ask for Soft at your local retailer today!

Turkey Hill is one of the leading premium ice cream and refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility in Conestoga, PA made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products, and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram , Facebook , or the Turkey Hill Nation .

