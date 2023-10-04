A Symphony of Sight and Sound: Toshiba TV Partners with Talented Music Producers for #MakingSoundVisible

News provided by

Toshiba TV

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's dynamic digital age, home entertainment has become a vital aspect of lifestyle, and the new Toshiba TV Z870 is designed to provide a rich visual backdrop to every tune. As a model equipped with Mini LED technology, it synchronizes with your music using captivating visuals to elevate each musical note, turning your home into a mesmerizing concert hall.

Continue Reading

To inch closer to the full Toshiba TV Z870 musical definition experience, here is a teaser video that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the magic that unfolds when the exceptional television features meet the artistry of music production in a quest to #MakingSoundVisible

This new trajectory showcases the seamless harmony between Toshiba TV Z870's competencies in producing professional-grade music. For those who understand that music is about the depth of sound, the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro composes an audio experience that deeply resonates. It carefully layers sounds, ensuring that viewers can distinguish notes, beats, and rhythm. The Toshiba TV Z870's audio is also refined by the ZR 2.1.2 Surround Sound System, and Front Firing Speaker - with the former focusing on spatial immersion, and the latter on precise directional audio delivery.

Delivering vibrant scenes and adding depth to every sequence, the Quantum Dot Color technology also features in the Z870's lineup; while Toshiba TV's REGZA Engine ZRi works diligently to enhance clarity in visuals and sound.

Join on social media and step into the world of sensory splendor with the #MakingSoundVisible campaign. At its core, #MakingSoundVisible is about unveiling the magic that happens when the Toshiba TV Z870 meets the music producers, where they explore the enchanting synergy between high-quality sound and visuals. Join the conversation on social media to dive into audio-visual discussions and explore more of the Z870's features. Don't miss your chance to engage, learn, and win exciting gifts, let's #MakingSoundVisible together!

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkP_L8LIiWQ 

SOURCE Toshiba TV

Also from this source

Una sinfonía de imágenes y sonidos: Toshiba TV se asocia con talentosos productores musicales en busca de #MakingSoundVisible

Uma sinfonia de visão e som: a Toshiba TV faz parceria com produtores de música talentosos para #MakingSoundVisible

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.