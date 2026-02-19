A taste of Chinese New Year in Guangdong: top picks from Consuls General in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South: It's the Year of the Horse, and across Guangdong, the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year is in full swing—nowhere more so than at the dinner table.

Food has always been at the heart of the region's New Year celebrations. For international friends staying in Guangdong over the holidays and wondering what to eat, we've got you covered.

Here's the ultimate must-try list, handpicked by Consuls General in Guangzhou.

