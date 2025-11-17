A TASTE OF LUXURY: SKS RETURNS TO THE FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON

Throughout the weekend, SKS provided attendees with an immersive experience, demonstrating the brand's "True to Food" philosophy by preserving ingredient integrity, celebrating cooking craftsmanship, and empowering today's forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs with tools to prepare foods in the best ways possible. The SKS Kitchen in the Grand Tasting featured a full suite of award-winning appliances, including pro-ranges with built-in sous vide, wall ovens with Gourmet AI™ technology, and wine refrigerators with exclusive preservation features.

SKS Executive Chef Nick Ritchie and his culinary team were on hand during the Grand Tasting events, preparing a selection of delectable bites that highlighted the precision and versatility of SKS appliances. With a nod to the Lowcountry, the menu (served during eight hours of multiple tasting events on Friday and Saturday) featured Pumpkin Coconut Bisque with Steamed Local Shrimp, Sous Vide New York Loin with Grilled Scallions & Black Garlic Vinaigrette, Seared Crab Cake with Salsa Verde, and Savory Chocolate Truffles.

"SKS celebrates the journey good food takes from source to plate and empowers today's passionate foodies to achieve a True to Food cooking experience in their own kitchens," said Helen Cho, head of marketing for SKS. "Through live demos, product showcases and inspiring conversations with incredible culinary talent – all of which took place in SKS-outfitted kitchens – festivalgoers got an immersive look at how technology and thoughtful design can redefine home cooking."

SKS is dedicated to culinary innovation with appliances known for their advanced technology, thoughtful design, and the industry's first and only built-in sous vide, a game-changing feature for the modern home chef. SKS' appliances cater to today's Technicurean chefs by combining advanced technology with purposeful design, offering the flexibility and precision needed to stay true to the essence of every dish, whether through sous vide, induction or smart connectivity. At the heart of SKS is a deep respect for food, captured in the brand's "True to Food" mission.

For more about the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, visit https://foodandwineclassicincharleston.com/

