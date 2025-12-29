LG NOVA UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF AI-FIRST VENTURES AT CES 2026

Collaborative AI-First Ventures Delivers Impactful Solutions for Health, Energy, Small Business and Enterprise Sectors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG NOVA , the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics, returns to CES this year with an expanded showcase highlighting its collaborative innovation model, featuring companies developed by its incubation team as well as breakthrough projects poised to become its next business ventures. LG NOVA's exhibit highlights its commitment to building impactful, market-disruptive businesses for this new era of AI-led transformation, addressing real-world challenges in mental health, energy, access to care and the success of small and medium businesses.

Located in Eureka Park, LG NOVA's exhibit will feature its project showcase alongside portfolio companies and startup partners, demonstrating groundbreaking applications of AI and emerging technologies. Visiting attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions for healthtech, cleantech, small and medium businesses and enterprises; connect with LG executives and leading entrepreneurs-in-residence, attend in-booth sessions and tech talks and discover LG NOVA's vision for cross-industry collaboration to build AI-first innovative businesses that create a better future for people and the planet.

"In this era of AI, we're working on creating new experiences, new capabilities and new ways to leverage AI to enrich our daily lives, whether it is through healthcare applications that transform how we manage our health and stay healthy, energy and power management capabilities that enable us to continue to advance the way we live or business applications that help entrepreneurs, leaders and employees find success, " said Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President at LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA. "Our exhibit at CES 2026 is a showcase of LG NOVA's purpose - to explore the greatest potential for AI to enhance our lives. We believe our collaboration model, working with startups, industry experts and entrepreneurs, gives us a leading advantage in creating new businesses that will change their respective industries.

LG NOVA Companies Making Their Debut

LG NOVA's exhibit will feature new business ventures and projects developed by its entrepreneur-in-residence team:

ReliefAI Health, a connected care company focusing on mental health, uses an AI-enabled platform to redefine the mental healthcare experience and enable better connections between therapists and their clients.

Health, a connected care company focusing on mental health, uses an AI-enabled platform to redefine the mental healthcare experience and enable better connections between therapists and their clients. PADO AI Orchestration's energy management platform leverages proprietary AI and machine learning to coordinate a data center's workload with its associated gray space, distributed energy resources (DERs) and grid services to maximize productivity. Through real-time analysis and forecasting, the platform enables data centers to increase compute per megawatt, unlock new revenue streams and improve grid stability.

Primefocus Health's modular remote care platform enables healthcare providers to quickly deploy customized programs to support and deliver specialty continuous care services for chronic and acute patients at home through coordinated monitoring, education and timely intervention, enabling proactive care decisions that prevent complications and readmissions, creating better access to care for rural and underserved patients.

LG NOVA is also showcasing a new concept, OnVibe , which delivers smart, tailored insights as a social media marketing tool for content creators and SMBs, offering intelligent recommendations, audience insights and cross-platform guidance to help them create, optimize and distribute content that strengthens brand presence and drives measurable growth.

Additionally, at CES, LG NOVA is sharing its innovative project showcase for potential future businesses in development.

Startup Partner Showcase

The LG NOVA booth will also feature startup collaborators reinventing the future across key technology sectors:

Artificial Intelligence:

Revelio Labs : Revelio Labs absorbs and standardizes hundreds of millions of publicly available employment records to create a universal workforce database. Revelio Labs' platform provides an understanding of the labor market in unprecedented detail, enabling business leaders, HR professionals and analysts to make data-driven talent decisions.

Roll's AI-powered video platform makes it incredibly easy for anyone to create high-quality video content without the cost or complexity of traditional production. Using just phones and AI, Roll delivers high-production, multi-cam videos and social clips within hours, for both in-person and remote recordings.

Stitch AI is building a contextual intelligence platform that helps organizations close the gap between strategy and execution. By connecting institutional knowledge and creating a unified context layer, Stitch enables AI systems to support clearer decisions, greater efficiency and more aligned outcomes.

HealthTech:

VeeOne Health : VeeOne Health delivers a comprehensive acute and post-acute care platform, unifying clinical, intelligent and operational workflows into a single holistic ecosystem. Our technology proactively tackles both the substance abuse crisis and complex chronic disease management through AI-driven biometric monitoring.

: VeeOne Health delivers a comprehensive acute and post-acute care platform, unifying clinical, intelligent and operational workflows into a single holistic ecosystem. Our technology proactively tackles both the substance abuse crisis and complex chronic disease management through AI-driven biometric monitoring. OneStep : The patented, FDA-listed OneStep platform is a smartphone-based solution that turns everyday walks into clinical insights for fall prevention, surgical rehab, orthotics, prosthetics and more, through fast, objective gait analysis to help providers see risk sooner, track recovery in real life and deliver better care.

CleanTech:

Derapi : Derapi is a software interoperability platform that securely and reliably connects smart energy devices to software systems that help customers maximize their investment and allow energy infrastructure to operate more efficiently and effectively, accelerating innovation toward a Distributed Energy future.

: Derapi is a software interoperability platform that securely and reliably connects smart energy devices to software systems that help customers maximize their investment and allow energy infrastructure to operate more efficiently and effectively, accelerating innovation toward a Distributed Energy future. Onsense : OnSense's intelligent system helps companies, support teams, technicians, property operators and service providers understand equipment, predict failures and guide repairs. This enables faster fixes, lower service costs, responsible consumption, extended equipment lifespan, reduced truck rolls and a smoother experience across every customer touchpoint.

These new business ventures, startups and projects demonstrate LG NOVA's commitment to collaborating with innovative leaders to push technological boundaries and build transformative solutions for a brighter tomorrow.

The LG NOVA showcase is located at Eureka Park (Venetian Expo, Hall G. Booth #60301).

For more information on LG NOVA at CES or to book press meetings, visit www.lgnova.com/ces2026.

