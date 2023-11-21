'A Taste of New Zealand' inspires adventurous, crowd-pleasing Holiday meals

News provided by

Silver Fern Farms

21 Nov, 2023, 12:37 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Explore a Taste of New Zealand" is the invitation from Silver Fern Farms to home cooks wishing to inspire their Holiday menus beyond the traditional fare.

A delicious array of grass-fed Venison, Lamb and Beef menu options has been curated by 11 food and recipe creators from across the U.S. for crowd-pleasing, adventurous meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Silver Fern Farms Premium Pasture Raised Venison Medallions and Ground Venison in perfect meal-sized portions make preparation convenient and easy
Pink Peppercorn & Bourbon Venison Medallions from foodmymuse (Nadia Aidi)
Venison is one of the healthiest meat products, an ideal choice for a holiday weekend of cooking and eating. Venison is an excellent source of protein, one of the best dietary sources of iron, very lean, and is packed with vitamins and minerals.

Silver Fern Farms' venison is uniquely imbued with the beautiful and lush New Zealand landscapes in which the animals are raised free to roam, leading to velvety, tender and delicately flavored meat which is redefining consumer expectations of venison in the U.S. Six of the Silver Fern Farm recipe creators have made venison dishes to show not only the versatility of the meat but also the confidence with which home cooks can approach venison as a special occasion meal as well as everyday food.

Mild and slightly sweet, pasture-raised venison medallions cooked rare to medium rare showcase their herbaceous flavor and texture. Complement with Bourbon Pink Peppercorn Sauce or Sour Cherry Compote.

The one-pound Silver Fern Farms ground venison packs are vacuum packed to lock in the flavor. Easy to cook and prepare at home, ground venison offers nutritious, tender, and premium-tasting meat at an accessible price point.

Like venison, lamb is also a special occasion meal for Americans. From Silver Fern Farms, enjoy restaurant-quality cuts of sweet and tender New Zealand grass-fed lamb at home. Silver Fern Farms's lamb range is not only naturally lean but also comes from the best-tasting parts of the animal, ensuring the taste is consistently sweet, tender, succulent – and delicious!

Net Carbon Zero By Nature Angus Beef rounds out the Silver Fern Farms' holiday trifecta. Sustainable, fully certified and USDA-approved, 'Net Carbon Zero by Nature' is tasty, tender, and juicy every time. Try the Beef Rib-Eye Steak with Caramelized Shallots and Garlic Thyme Butter or a New York Strip with a Pomegranate Glaze.

See the full selection at www.silverfernfarms.com and at over 1,600 stores nationwide.

Release issued by SweeneyVesty USA on behalf of Silver Fern Farms
Martin Elder, Media Relations Director, [email protected] Tel 646 645 7108
79 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Tel 212 226 5105

SOURCE Silver Fern Farms

