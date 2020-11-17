A to Z Remodeling Contractors in Fort Lauderdale Discuss Several Uses of Contractors for Residential and Commercial Buildings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After hearing so many horror stories in South Florida, it becomes so obvious that one should only hire Licensed and Insured contractors. A to Z Remodeling is licensed and insured and have been contractors for 42 years. AZ Remodeling takes tremendous pride in its remodeling work of homes and offices.

When considering remodeling a home or office, why do people hire contractors? And what are some services contractors perform?

Many people are "handy", capable of repairs in the household, but just like anything else, they trust experts to do bigger projects if they want it done right, especially for renovation or remodeling for kitchens or bathrooms. If they want something to be long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing, they consider licensed and insured contractors.

For remodeling homes or offices, call A to Z Remodeling at 954-627-2060.

Services that Contractors in Fort Lauderdale Provide:

Drywall Repairs

Wood Framing

Metal Framing

Hardieplank® Siding

Kitchen and Bath Remodeling

Windows

Doors

Painting

Hurricane Windows

Carpet, Laminate, Tile, and Marble Floors

Room Additions and Office Build Outs

What Do Some of these Remodeling Terms Entail?

HardiePlank® siding is a combination of cellulose fibers and cement-based materials. Hardie board siding is the most popular siding choice for homes in the United States. It comes in long horizontal strips. It is better than wood because it is resistant to Insects, and vermin. There's not enough cellulose there to attract insects. It's moisture resistant, fire resistant, the color lasts, it's good for all seasons, and it's easy to clean.

Wood Framing Lumber is great for Homes. It's also known as "Structural wood". This grade of wood is used for house framing (studs, Larsen Trusses for double-stud walls, headers, roof trusses and floor joists, etc. as well as in timber frame construction).

Metal Stud Framing is great for commercial buildings. Metal framing is great for office build outs. It's chosen for commercial buildings because it has better load-bearing capabilities for multi-level structures.

Drywall Repair is a project that most homeowners will have to face at one time or another. Drywall repair could be for nail pops to holes from doorknobs to major repairs like water damage and cracks caused by a settling foundation.

Hurricane impact windows are essential preparation for hurricanes battering South Florida each year. They help save money on clients' insurance. Favorite brands of customers have been Lawson, PGT, and CGI windows and doors free estimates. "Dry Season" Is the Best Time to Install.

A to Z Remodeling does Office Build Outs for commercial properties. Here are some examples: https://123atozremodeling.com/portfolio_entries/commercial

