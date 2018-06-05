A Toast to Voyager Point™, a New 7-Eleven Premium Vintage Wine Available at Participating 7-Eleven® Stores

The wines were benchmarked against the top-selling premium wines in each varietal. In testing, customers preferred Voyager Point over the higher-priced national brands.

"More and more wine-drinkers are willing to pay a few extra dollars to move up to higher quality, higher price point wines," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "We need to have options for our wine-drinking customers when they decide to trade up – one that is better quality than the top national brands and at a better price."

Priced between $9 and $12, the premium wines category is the top trending price segment in the industry, with red wines specifically growing in popularity. IRI data through April has Cabernet and Red Blend varietals up 6 and 9 percent, respectively, in dollar sales growth over prior years.

The new Voyager Point premium wines are from notable growing regions known for their winemaking traditions. The three varietals' taste profiles are described as:

Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold and expressive wine cultivated in the idyllic sun-soaked vineyards of California . It has vibrant notes of ripe, dark fruits such as blackberries, plums and cherries.

The bold, modern bottle label was designed to appeal to millennial wine-drinkers. The Voyager Point wine bottles come with an easy-to-open Stelvin closure, a type of screw top that preserves freshness.

Voyager Point joins value-priced and long-time customer favorite Yosemite Road and the more recently introduced Trojan Horse 7-Eleven wines. The retailer has set a goal to build its wine selection horizontally, offering quality wines across all price segments. As the newest addition in 7-Eleven's expanding wine portfolio, Voyager Point fills a gap for a premium-priced option.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

