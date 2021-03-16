A Top Computer Science Professor's Insights and Predictions for Conversational AI

In setting the stage for his new book, Jason Mars considers how technology has shaped the arc of human history, time and again. From the Bronze Age to the Industrial Revolution to our current Technological Age, a once gradual pace of progress has given way to an era of rapid, exponential growth. The next revolution humanity must prepare for, in Mars' view, is Artificial Intelligence. In Breaking Bots: Inventing a New Voice in the AI Revolution , Jason Mars expresses the surprising progress AI has made in recent years and what our shared future holds. At the same time, Mars chronicles the unique journey and key insights of creating a company dedicated to advancing AI's potential.

"The frontier for conversational AI is endless and thrilling," Mars explained. "Being able to speak freely, as you would to a human in the room, is the holy grail."

While virtual home assistants like Alexa or Siri are now commonplace, these technologies are limited by their market and narrow internal intuitions. That said, Breaking Bots still positions conversational AI as humanity's next fire, light bulb, or internet. It is in bridging those intuitional gaps that the work of computer scientist Jason Mars and Clinc, the company he founded, seeks to make an impact. Breaking Bots offers insights into the paradigm-shifting technical and cultural DNA that makes Jason's work, and Clinc's technology, a bold future for AI.

Ryan Tweedie, the CIO Portfolio Director and Global Managing Director of Accenture, believes that Mars is "a true vanguard in the lineage and development of AI, especially for what counts—the human element."

Breaking Bots: Inventing a New Voice in the AI Revolution is available on Amazon today.

About Jason Mars, Ph.D.

Jason Mars has built some of the world's most sophisticated scalable systems for AI, computer vision, and natural language processing. He is a professor of computer science at the University of Michigan where he directs Clarity Lab, one of the world's top AI and computing training labs.

In his tenure as CEO of Clinc, he was named Bank Innovation's #2 "Most Innovative CEO in Banking 2017" and #4 in "Top 11 Technologists in Voice AI 2019." His work has been recognized by Crain's Detroit Business's 2019 40 under 40 for "career accomplishments, impact in their field and contributions to their community." Prior to the University of Michigan, Jason was a professor at UCSD and worked at Google and Intel. Jason holds a Ph.D. in computer science from UVA.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Michael Szudarek, Marx Layne, [email protected]

Carson Kendrick, ForbesBooks, [email protected]

SOURCE ForbesBooks

Related Links

http://www.forbesbooks.com

