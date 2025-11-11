A Unique, One-of-a-Kind Experience Coming to Atlanta, GA as Meadowbrooke Media Hosts a Live Table Read

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Most often, you'll find a table read is held in private by the production before filming starts. But this is not the case with Meadowbrooke Media's newest project. They have organized a live table read of the pilot for their new series titled, The Places We Go, to be held at the historic Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, GA. This unique, one-of-a-kind experience brings the audience together to partake in the magic of the filmmaking process.

The Places We Go Table Read Cast

The Places We Go is an adventure series set on America's open roads and explores the lives of truck drivers, musicians, outlaws, and hitchhikers who are all connected by a mysterious organization known as Golden Fleece, who search for supernatural artifacts. The series is likened to Route 66 meets Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Supernatural.

On November 3rd, writer Joshua Messarge joined host Simon Applebaum on the New York based podcast Tomorrow Will Be Televised to discuss the series, and why he and Kristen Adams of Meadowbrooke Media are putting together this event. It's a chance to let the audience peek behind the curtain before the show starts. They pose the question if you had an opportunity to watch a table read of your favorite show's pilot before it became what it was, would you have wanted to see that?

The table read serves as a proof of concept while Meadowbrooke Media continues to pitch the series to studios and networks.

The cast and some of their credits include:

Miles Mussenden (Tulsa King, Cloak & Dagger)

Roger Payano (Manhunt, Samaritan)

Jacinte Blankenship (Sweet Magnolias, Intersection)

Kraig Dane (Ozark, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist)

Viviana Chavez (The Walking Dead, The Resident)

Terence Rosemore (Superman, Outer Banks)

Brandon Spink (Berlin Station, NCIS: Origins)

Juleyka Santiago (Found, The Hunt)

Alvin Ashby (Atlanta, They Cloned Tyrone)

Caleb Towns (The Encounter, Route Styx)

The table read will be held at the historic Plaza Theatre near downtown Atlanta on Saturday, November 15th. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. EST with the reading taking place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite for $10 and the event is open to the public. All who attend will receive a collectible booklet from the series and a chance to enter a raffle. The raffle winner will receive a hard copy of the script signed by the producers and cast.

Meadowbrooke Media was founded by Kristen Adams and Joshua Messarge. Inspired by a love of film and art, they've produced titles such as Chiminey Tales: Season One, Going Down South, Pendulum, and several other short films which have been screened at festivals.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information about the event, please contact:

Kristen B. Adams & Joshua Paul Messarge

(864) 640-7423 | (804) 729-2228

[email protected]

The Places We Go

Table Read at the Plaza Theatre

An Unproduced Original Pilot

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – 12:00PM – 2:00PM

SOURCE Meadowbrooke Media