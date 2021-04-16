A Vibrant, Flavorful Spring Meal Prepped in 20 Minutes or Less

MISSION, Kan., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Adding delicious, new flavors to your homecooked meals this spring may be easier than you think. A secret ingredient like cooking wine is a simple way to add a boost of flavor to all kinds of recipes.

During the spring months, few people would prefer cooking in the kitchen for hours rather than enjoying the outdoors. Make spending time with family and friends even more special by sharing a quick, delicious, spring-inspired meal together. Time-saving dishes at home begin with an option like Holland House® Cooking Wines that add an extra boost of flavor to recipes like Chicken Gyro Bowls. Perfect for a weeknight meal, the recipe combines pantry staples and enticing seasonings for an easy-to-make dish using a slow cooker.

Featuring savory chicken gyro meat atop a scoopful of rice, crisp and vibrant veggies, and garnished with crumbly feta and tangy tzatziki sauce, the bowls are bursting with flavor and perfect for the season.

Cooking wines are flavor-enhancing ingredients that can quickly transform an ordinary meal into an extraordinary one. Available in four flavors – Marsala, Sherry, White and Red – Holland House Cooking Wines are made with fine grapes and perfectly blended seasonings, aged to perfection, to offer bold flavor to your springtime cooking. Consider these uses for each variety:

Sherry cooking wine works equally well in dessert recipes, main dishes, sides, soups and sauces. One example is these delicious Chicken Gyro Bowls, which you can leave cooking in the Crockpot™ throughout the day. The remaining preparation is fast for a weeknight meal that's ready in next to no time.

Best known for its use in chicken marsala, marsala cooking wine lends flavor to other preparations, too. Marinate sliced meat in marsala cooking wine before grilling, roasting or sauteing, or swirl it into gravies and soups to add delicious, savory flavor.

Stir red cooking wine into gravies and red sauces, or try marinating less-tender cuts of beef, lamb or pork in the refrigerator (for up to 24 hours) to boost flavor and tenderness.

White cooking wine pairs well with fish and lighter fare like chicken and turkey, as well as rice dishes.

Find more recipes to bring mouthwatering flavor to your springtime table at HollandHouseFlavors.com and crock-pot.com/slow-cookers .

Chicken Gyro Bowls

Recipe courtesy of Jillian of Food, Folks and Fun

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours

Servings: 6

Chicken Gyro Meat:

1/4 cup Holland House Sherry Cooking Wine

3/4 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thawed

4 large garlic cloves, minced

Gyro Bowls:

2 cups long-grain rice

1 medium cucumber, seeded and sliced

1 large tomato, chopped

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 1/2 cups tzatziki sauce

black pepper, to taste

4 pitas, warmed and cut into wedges

To make chicken gyro meat: In small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk cooking wine, chicken broth and lemon juice; set aside.

In separate small bowl, combine dried oregano, salt and pepper; set aside.

Add chopped onion to bottom of slow cooker and lay chicken breasts on top of onions.

Pour cooking wine mixture over onions and chicken.

Sprinkle half of oregano mixture over top of chicken. Flip chicken over and sprinkle remaining oregano mixture over chicken.

Evenly distribute minced garlic over chicken.

Cover slow cooker with lid and cook on high 4-6 hours or low 6-8 hours.

Shred cooked chicken then use wooden spoon to mix shredded chicken, onions and remaining liquid together. Turn off slow cooker and let mixture sit, with lid on, while preparing rice.

To make gyro bowls: Cook rice according to package instructions.

Place rice in bowls and top with chicken gyro mixture, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, feta, tzatziki sauce and black pepper, to taste. Serve with pita wedges.

