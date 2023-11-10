A virtual tour of the Light of Internet Expo

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The Light of Internet Expo, a key feature of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, opened in Wuzhen on Nov 7.

It's where to find a showcase of cutting-edge internet technologies and new products—from robotic dogs to glasses-free 3D and digital Dunhuang murals. Come and join us for a virtual tour!

