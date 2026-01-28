A Visionary Sci-Fi Thriller Asks the Ultimate Question: What If the Future Depends on a Book Written Today?

Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters by Robby Joshi, AIA, Launches a Time-Spanning Saga of Hope, Power, and Humanity's Fate

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Published by Metro Publishing Corporation, a bold new science-fiction novel, Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters, written by acclaimed architect Robby Joshi, AIA, is the first installment of a sweeping science-fiction saga that imagines a future without war, poverty, or hunger—then dares to ask what it would take to preserve it. Set five centuries ahead and deeply rooted in the present, the novel blends high-stakes suspense with philosophical depth, offering readers a story where time itself becomes both battleground and judge.

The story envisions a future reality, where Earth has achieved what once seemed impossible: global peace, abundance, and freedom. But when a subtle ripple in time threatens to unravel that utopia, Commander Maxilon Renner and a covert team of time travelers are sent back to the 21st century on a singular mission—find Joshua DeWine, the author whose writings shaped the reality they now risk losing. Their task is urgent, and the stakes are existential.

DeWine is no ordinary writer. To federal authorities, he is a potential threat. To foreign operatives, a high-value target. To his psychologist, he is a visionary uncovering hidden energies embedded within human DNA. When DeWine vanishes and his unpublished works are scattered, the team's connection to the future collapses.

What sets Healing Waters apart is its layered narrative that moves seamlessly between action-driven tension and profound spiritual inquiry. Joshi weaves science, politics, theology, and mysticism into a labyrinthine plot filled with covert operatives, psychological mind traps, coded messages capable of influencing global power, and visions of unity that challenge humanity's deepest assumptions about purpose and destiny.

Inspired by questions of collective responsibility and moral choice, Joshi uses time travel not merely as a plot device, but as a mirror held up to the present. The novel asks readers to consider how today's decisions— personal, political, and spiritual—echo far beyond their moment, shaping realities yet unseen.

Written for readers who crave intelligent, thought-provoking science fiction, Eleven Elements: Book One — Healing Waters appeals to fans of time-travel thrillers, speculative theology, and political intrigue alike. It is a story of judgment and grace, of survival and sacrifice, and of the fragile thread that binds humanity's future to the choices made now.

Tagline

"To save tomorrow's Eden, time traveler Maxilon Renner's team must rewrite yesterday."

About the Author

Robby Joshi is a futurist storyteller whose work blends speculative science fiction with systems thinking, philosophy, and global design. Drawing on decades of professional experience and a lifelong fascination with humanity's trajectory, he crafts narratives that challenge readers to see both the present and future through a wider lens. Based in Florida, he balances his architectural practice with world-building, both real and fictional, infusing his storytelling with purpose and possibility.

Eleven Elements Book One: Healing Waters (Trade Paperback ISBN - 979-8-9933085-0-0; eBook ISBN - 979-8-9933085-5-5; Hardcover ISBN - 979-8-9933085-1-7) is published through Metro Publishing Corporation and is available through global distribution channels, including Ingram-Spark and Amazon.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/5L66BFx

Video Preview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw0AGbhytE8

Download Sample Chapters:https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/e73mc7wka5tmw01kdi4r8/ELEVEN%20ELEMENTS-BOOK-ONE-HEALING-WATERS-FULL%20122825.pdf?rlkey=438f5ca3yd8p9pm5j2qrwpa6n&e=1&dl=0

Contact: Robby Joshi, AIA

Author email: [email protected]

Phone: 407-383-0212

Publisher: Metro Publishing Corp

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.ElevenElementsBooks.com

