Sci-Fi Novel "Eleven Elements" Earns Critical Praise for Its Vision of a Future Without War

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when global tensions dominate headlines and conflicts continue to shape world politics, a new science-fiction novel imagining a radically different future—one without war, hunger, or environmental collapse—is attracting growing attention from literary reviewers.

Published by Metro Publishing Corporation, Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters by architect and futurist storyteller Robby Joshi, AIA, is earning strong early reviews for its imaginative premise and ambitious exploration of humanity's future.

"At a time when wars, environmental crises, and division dominate headlines, Eleven Elements asks a simple question: what if humanity's future depends on the ideas we choose to protect today?" "The future is not written by fate-it is shaped by the ideas we choose to protect."

Set in the 26th century, where humanity has achieved a peaceful utopian society, the novel follows a team of time-traveling operatives sent back to 21st-century Florida to safeguard a manuscript that will ultimately determine the fate of civilization.

When their mission goes disastrously wrong, leaving several agents dead and their commander suffering from partial amnesia, the team must race against time to locate the mysterious author whose ideas shaped their future.

Critics have already recognized the novel's imaginative scope and philosophical ambition.

Readers' Favorite calls the book "a brilliant start to an epic sci-fi saga," praising its "intriguing premise" and the way it draws readers into "an immersive world full of invigorating ideas and tantalizing mysteries."

BlueInk Review highlights the book's blend of action and philosophy, noting that "Joshi ably fuses pulpy science-fiction elements related to time travel with philosophical meditations on religion, the fate of humankind and the nature of utopian societies." The review concludes that "the resulting adventure-filled narrative is both exciting and intellectually stimulating."

Kirkus Reviews likewise points to the novel's bold conceptual framework, describing it as "plans for a better Earth packaged as a time-travel SF thriller."

The story centers on Commander Maxilon Renner, a veteran time-travel operative from the year 2532 tasked with ensuring the publication of The Manifesto of Eleven Elements, a revolutionary document written by architect-philosopher Joshua DeWine. According to historical records from the future, the ideas in the manuscript ultimately guide humanity toward environmental stewardship, global cooperation, and lasting peace.

But when DeWine disappears and the manuscript is lost, the future itself begins to unravel.

Stranded in a chaotic 21st-century world far removed from their utopian homeland, Renner and his team must navigate law-enforcement scrutiny, rival operatives, rogue artificial intelligence systems, and the possibility of betrayal within their own ranks.

The novel is the first installment in Joshi's planned seven-book Eleven Elements saga, a sweeping speculative series examining how ideas, choices, and vision can shape the destiny of civilization.

Robby Joshi, AIA, is a registered architect and futurist storyteller whose work blends speculative science fiction with systems thinking, philosophy, and global design. Drawing on decades of professional experience and a lifelong fascination with humanity's trajectory, he crafts narratives that explore how ideas can shape the future. Based in Florida, he balances his architectural practice with world-building—both real and fictional.

