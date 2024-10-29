A Week Before the Most Consequential Election in US History, and With His Provocative New Political Song "Thanks To All of These Liars" Singer Frank Lamphere, Calls Out the Dishonest News Media

Lamphere and his swinging band are musically reaching out to still undecided voters.

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional pop singer-songwriter Frank Lamphere, is hopeful his new musical commentary on media integrity "Thanks To All of These Liars" will influence undecided voters in the upcoming presidential election. The song's lyrics, that came to Frank after a morning jog, boldly highlight many of the outrageous stories and misleading reporting by the MSN (Mainstream News Media such as: CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NY Times, Washington Post etc.) and the modern-day Democrat Party.

Frank Lamphere sings his original song "Thanks To All of These Liars" a new swinging musical commentary on media integrity Lamphere crooning a Sinatra tune to a crowd of 22000 at the United Center

Lamphere has a clear message: that voters deserve to hear unbiased, truthful reporting, especially from major news outlets. "Honesty is a virtue, and the news media in the US is about as unvirtuous as it gets. They rarely hold "democrat" politicians and officials accountable" he states. Hannah Lewis of Investor's Hangout wrote "Lamphere understands the crucial role music can play in influencing perceptions, especially during an election period. "Thanks To All of These Liars" aims to reach those who may feel confused or misled by the media narratives that dominate public discourse". Lamphere closes the tune posing the question "How did we ever get here?" which sounds like it could be another song, for another day.

"Frank Lamphere is one of the premier vocalists in the entire country" wrote Chicago Jazz Magazine. He's a working Frank Sinatra type singer (not an impersonator), independent recording artist, occasional songwriter, Christian, lifelong conservative and also a deck builder-contractor (A-Affordable Decks) of 32 years. His original musical concept-brand Rat Pack Jazz, although based in the Chicago area, is renowned from Las Vegas to New York. Music career highlights include: four independent albums (three more coming soon), voice of radio and television commercials, steadies at top jazz clubs in Chicago, headlining numerous Rat Pack and Italian themed shows across the country, high-profile corporate and private gigs nationally and in Milan, Italy. Lamphere's original song I Never Forgot from his 2012 CD Frank Swings was featured prominently in the award-winning film Theresa Is a Mother. His original baseball song dedicated to the Chicago Cubs came out in 2021. Based on reviews, his upcoming fifteen song Frank Sinatra tribute Frank Songs, My Way has great potential. (Planned for late 2024 release). This will be followed by an album of mostly jazzy versions of Dean Martin recorded songs Frank Sings Dean. Lamphere is available for musical performance nationwide, with his various sized bands.

