A Winning Quarter Back: ALDI Offers 25% Off Game Day Must-Haves

ALDI

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Price reductions on favorites including guacamole, salsa, meatball sliders, pizza and more

BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers can score big at ALDI ahead of their 2024 Big Game parties. Starting Jan. 31, ALDI will give fans a quarter back in the form of 25% off the most popular game day foods, from dips and pizza to meatballs and other iconic apps. Because overpaying for your favorite game day eats is a fumble (let's leave those on the field, shall we?).

"Just like a quarterback leads their team, ALDI is championing shoppers by reducing our already low prices on the most popular Big Game foods," said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying. "Year-round, we look for every opportunity to save customers time and money. This game day, we're investing in our customers even more by offering an additional 25% off their spreads – whether they're rooting for their favorite team, watching the halftime show or laughing during the commercial breaks."

The famous ALDI quarter cart system is one of the many ways the grocer saves customers money year-round. Simply deposit a quarter to unlock your shopping cart, stock up on everything you need, and get your quarter back when you return it. No cart wranglers means staff can focus on more important tasks inside the store, which leads to added savings for shoppers. With processes like this in place, shoppers typically save 40% on grocery bills compared to traditional supermarkets.

Price reductions on this curated lineup of best-selling Big Game items will run from January 31February 13 so hosts can delight their guests with favorite apps and snacks during the epic matchup.

Some of the price reductions include:

Clancy's Cheese Melt

Irresistibly creamy delight is a nacho spread's best friend.

Now $3.69

Was $4.49

Casa Mamita Mild or Medium Salsa

Big flavor to compliment a tortilla chip's crunch.

Now $1.69

Was $2.29

Park Street Deli Fresh Guacamole

What's the Big Game without the guac? Available in a fiesta of flavors.

Now $3.29

Was $4.49

Park Street Deli Hummus Quartet

A game day MVP available in four flavors to please all.

Now $3.29

Was $4.49

Park Street Deli Spinach or Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

A mouthwatering experience guests will love.

Now $2.49

Was $3.39

Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips

Go hand-in-hand with your favorite dip.

Now $1.59

Was $2.19

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Five Cheese Deli Pizza

Skip the delivery wait times with this Fan Favorite - also available in Pepperoni or Pepperoni & Sausage.

Now $4.59

Was $6.15

Parkview Cocktail Sausages

Tiny, mighty and always party ready.

Now $2.49

Was $3.35

Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs

Pair with Hawaiian rolls for crowd-pleasing bite sized delights.

Now $4.49

Was $5.99

Season's Choice Potato Puffs

Golden, seasoned, crispy and the life of the party.

Now $2.29

Was $3.09

*Product prices and availability may vary by location.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.* In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

News Releases in Similar Topics

