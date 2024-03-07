America's Low-Price Leader ALDI Expands Footprint Nationwide with 800 New Stores by the End of 2028

Organic growth coupled with the completion of the Southeastern Grocers acquisition will help bring great products at the lowest possible prices to even more communities

BATAVIA, Ill., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI, one of the fastest-growing grocers in the U.S., today announced plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions. This five-year expansion plan will bring even more communities great products at the lowest possible prices during a time when consumers are more focused than ever on saving money. As a key part of its plans, ALDI also announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, which will drive significant growth in the Southeast region over the next few years.

"Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more ALDI stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience. With this commitment to add 800 stores in the next five years, we'll be where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve."

ALDI will invest more than $9 billion over the next five years on its national expansion, adding new locations across the country. As part of its growth trajectory, ALDI will strengthen its already strong presence in the Northeast and Midwest, adding nearly 330 stores across both regions by the end of 2028. ALDI will also grow its presence in the West by adding more stores in Southern California and Phoenix — and by entering new cities, like Las Vegas.

"For more than a decade, ALDI has added hundreds of stores per year across the country," added Hart. "This success would not be possible without our dedicated team members and supplier partners that bring our customers value and convenience every day. With our growth comes exciting opportunities for our teams and suppliers to grow with us."

In the Southeast, the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners support ALDI expansion in a key region. In addition to organic growth through new store openings, a significant number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets will convert to the ALDI format over the next several years. Starting mid-summer, ALDI will begin a phased approach to the store conversion process. ALDI anticipates that approximately 50 stores will begin the conversion process during the latter half of 2024, with the majority of these stores reopening as ALDI in 2025. As announced last August, ALDI intends for a meaningful amount of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate under their current banners. Both ALDI and Southeastern Grocers are committed to a seamless transition and continuing to deliver excellent value and customer service to their shoppers.

"With a long history of serving the Southeast, our steadfast commitment to helping our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars has remained a constant priority," said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO, Southeastern Grocers. "As we begin this next chapter, we will continue to deliver the quality, service and value our customers have come to expect from us."

"With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we've already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries," said Hart. "As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the ALDI and SEG teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success."

As ALDI expands its footprint with new and converted store locations, customers can expect the same experience that keeps millions of customers shopping its aisles every month. With easy-to-shop stores that get customers in and out, shelves stocked only with the best products at even better prices, and seasonal ALDI Finds that take grocery shopping from errand to adventure, ALDI continues to earn the loyalty of new customers with every community it enters. Throughout the expansion, ALDI remains committed to making a positive impact on communities and ensuring its environmental footprint doesn't grow with it. As part of its growth, ALDI will build and remodel stores with sustainable features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, environmentally friendly refrigeration systems, rooftop solar systems and more.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2024 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

SOURCE ALDI