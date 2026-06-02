A WINNING SMILE AND THE UNSUNG HEROES BEHIND IT: GERBER® CELEBRATES BABY CAMERON AND HIS PARENTS FOR 2026 PHOTO SEARCH

Announcing Cameron Chung from Minnesota as the 2026 Gerber Baby and the first-ever Get'ems!® from Gerber winner, Jolene "Joey" Rider from California

Introducing the 2026 Photo Search Winners: Meet the 2026 Gerber Baby: Cameron from Minnesota! His joyful smile, photo and his family's story perfectly captured this year's "Behind the Baby" theme, honoring the incredible parents behind every special moment.

For the first time, Gerber has also named the Get'ems!® from Gerber® winner, Jolene "Joey" from California, for the new category celebrating kids ages 3 to 5.

This year's Photo Search continues Gerber's "Parent-Friendly Pursuit," a commitment to celebrating and uplifting families by highlighting the authentic, everyday moments of raising children.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber®, a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition, has officially announced the winner of the 2026 Gerber Photo Search: Behind the Baby – Cameron Chung from Minnesota. Following a nationwide search that drew in thousands of heartwarming entries celebrating the messy, magical, everyday moments of parenthood, baby Cameron's contagious smile and his family's story secured his place in the brand's storied legacy of iconic Gerber babies.

Meet the 2026 Gerber Baby: Cameron Chung from Minnesota! His joyful smile, photo and his family’s story perfectly captured this year’s “Behind the Baby” theme, honoring the incredible parents behind every special moment. For the first time, Gerber has named a Get’ems!® from Gerber® winner, Jolene “Joey” from California, for the new category celebrating kids ages 3 to 5.

This year's Photo Search was a celebration of not just babies, but the parents behind them, who make everyday moments special. Cameron's winning photo, a snapshot of his first intentional smile following a family walk during a cold winter in Minnesota, perfectly embodies this theme. More than just a portrait of a happy baby, the image reflects the unseen dedication and everyday realities of navigating early parenting years.

"Navigating a colicky newborn and a challenging postpartum experience was incredibly tough, a reality we know so many mothers and parents quietly share," said Rachael Olsen, Cameron's mom. "But seeing Cameron's first true smile break through on that cold Minnesota day was pure magic. It erased the exhaustion of those early months and reminded us that his joy makes every single challenge worth it."

Cameron, who is approaching his first birthday, is a cheerful, giggly baby who brings his parents, Rachael and Alden, more joy than they ever could have imagined. His winning photo was taken during a quiet moment at home that his parents describe as a turning point in their story of becoming parents.

"As a trusted leader in childhood nutrition for nearly 100 years, Gerber has supported and celebrated generations of families throughout their parenting journey," said Oscar Benítez, President of Gerber. "For nearly 100 years, we've been alongside parents and caregivers as they navigate the everyday realities of raising a child, and we believe those moments deserve to be recognized. This year, by shining a light on the parents behind the baby, we set out to honor the unglamorous yet profoundly beautiful work of raising a family. Cameron's story brings that to life, reminding us that even in the real, imperfect moments, a baby's pure joy is the ultimate reward. We're incredibly proud and honored to welcome Cameron and his parents into the Gerber family."

"To have Cameron named as the 2026 Gerber Baby is a dream come true," added Alden Chung, Cameron's dad. "We're so excited to share his smile with the world, reminding families that there is joy in the everyday moments of parenthood, and to be a part of the legacy that understands the importance of celebrating both children and the parents who raise them."

As part of his tenure as the 2026 Gerber Baby, Cameron and his parents, Rachael and Alden, will support Gerber on its mission of helping families nourish their little ones as they grow and develop. They will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and in marketing campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, Cameron and his family will receive $50,000, plus a special Gerber® Childrenswear "Grow With Us" wardrobe valued at $2,000.

And the goodness doesn't stop there. Gerber is thrilled to announce Jolene "Joey" Rider of California and her parents, Eileen and Joe Rider, as the first-ever winner of the Get'ems!® from Gerber® award, a new category for children ages 3 to 5. Joey and her family will receive a $10,000 prize, plus a wardrobe valued at $500 from Gerber® Childrenswear.

To follow along with the 2026 Gerber Baby celebration and for more information about the winning families, visit Gerber.com and follow @gerber and @getems on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Gerber is proud to offer an extensive portfolio of high-quality, nutritious and safe foods that caregivers can trust. Gerber is the #1 pediatrician recommended baby and toddler food brand, based on a 2026 study of U.S. pediatricians (excludes infant formula). Families can find Gerber and its variety of purees and snacks, like Lil' Crunchies®, Yogurt Melts® and puffs at retailers nationwide.

To shop baby clothing that's adorable and affordable with convenient designs, visit GerberChildrenswear.com.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Michigan, and joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. As the leading baby food maker in the United States, Gerber is a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition. Research drives everything we do, from crafting nutritious, high-quality foods to delivering expert nutrition education and services for families. We carefully design every recipe to meet the highest standards and help families thrive. Today, Gerber offers more than 150 products certified by the Clean Label Project®, the most of any baby food brand. Our network of nutrition experts, dietitians, and scientists work together to ensure every detail is perfected before growing, sourcing, and producing foods that meet our rigorous quality standards and exceed consumer expectations. Gerber also provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

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