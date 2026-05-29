A 2026 study of U.S. pediatricians** reinforces Gerber's dedication to delivering high-quality, nutritious and safe baby food parents can trust

• A Trusted Choice for Little Ones: Gerber® is the #1 pediatrician recommended baby and toddler food brand*, based on a 2026 study** of U.S. pediatricians done via IQVIA using ProVoice Survey data. • Commitment to Quality: This milestone reflects Gerber's unwavering dedication to the quality and care that goes into its baby foods, from farm to highchair. • Growing Goodness Together: By focusing on wholesome ingredients, Gerber continues to partner with parents to provide nutritious and safe baby food you can trust.





ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber®, a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition for nearly 100 years, is proud to announce its recognition as the #1 pediatrician recommended baby and toddler food brand*, based on a 2026 study of U.S. pediatricians conducted by IQVIA using ProVoice Survey data**. This milestone recognition underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious foods for babies and toddlers across its diverse portfolio of purees, cereals, snacks and meals.

At Gerber, quality and care guide everything we do. By selecting wholesome ingredients and upholding rigorous safety and nutrition standards, Gerber works to provide nutritious foods that support families as their children grow.

"We know parents want to feel confident in the foods they choose for their little ones, which is why we are incredibly honored to receive this validation from the surveyed pediatric community," said Oscar Benítez, President of Gerber. "For generations, parents have relied on us to provide high-quality, nutritious and safe baby food you can trust. By holding ourselves to high standards, we give parents the peace of mind they deserve. Together with families and healthcare professionals, let's grow goodness for the next generation."

Families can find Gerber and its portfolio of baby and toddler foods, from purees to snacks including, Lil' Crunchies®, Whipped Melts™ and toddler meals, at retailers nationwide. For more information on Gerber, visit Gerber.com and follow @gerber on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with the latest.

*Excludes infant formula.

**Source: IQVIA, using the ProVoice Survey data, fielded between February 1 – February 28, 2026, to a national sample of 247 practicing pediatricians in the United States.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Michigan, and joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. As the leading baby food maker in the United States, Gerber is a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition. Research drives everything we do, from crafting nutritious, high-quality foods to delivering expert nutrition education and services for families. We carefully design every recipe to meet our highest standards and help families thrive. Today, Gerber offers more than 150 products certified by the Clean Label Project®, the most of any baby food brand. Our network of nutrition experts, dietitians, and scientists work together to ensure every detail is perfected before growing, sourcing, and producing foods that meet our rigorous quality standards and exceed consumer expectations. Gerber also provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

Contacts:

Erin Abney, Nestlé USA

[email protected]

SOURCE Nestle USA