A Winning Streak: MyPoint Credit Union Takes Home Two Coveted Awards

MyPoint Credit Union's Exceptional Performance Recognized with Prestigious Dual Awards

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPoint Credit Union, a leading financial institution dedicated to serving the San Diego community, is proud to announce its recent achievements, securing two highly esteemed awards judged by an independent panel of experts in recognition of its exceptional contributions. The organization has been honored with the Large Business of the Year recognition in the North San Diego Business Chamber's 2023 Leadership Awards, and its CEO, Dave Brooke, has been named as 1 of 16 CEOs of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. These prestigious accolades exemplify MyPoint Credit Union's unwavering commitment to empowering individuals, fostering economic growth, and positively impacting the San Diego community.

"The North San Diego Business Chamber award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire MyPoint Credit Union team. I am proud to be surrounded by such a talented group that is as passionate as I am about serving our members and the community," said Dave Brooke, CEO of MyPoint Credit Union. "Receiving the Large Business of the Year award reaffirms that we are moving in the right direction, and it motivates us to continue to empower, educate and uplift our community."

In addition to the organization's remarkable achievement, the esteemed San Diego Business Journal has recognized Dave Brooke as a CEO of the Year for Business Nonprofits. This prestigious accolade highlights Dave's exceptional leadership, commitment, and significant impact on the San Diego community. His visionary strategies and relentless pursuit of social and economic equity have positioned MyPoint Credit Union as a beacon of opportunity and progress. "His leadership skills and emphasis on community involvement, workplace excellence, and social responsibility make him truly deserving of this recognition," said Jeff Goecke, Chairman of the Board at MyPoint Credit Union.

For more information about MyPoint Credit Union and its commitment to empowering the San Diego community, please visit www.mypointcu.com/aboutus.

