A World Leading Telecom Equipment Provider Adopts Altibase for UDSF in its 5G Telecom Network Equipment

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A world leading telecom equipment manufacturer has recently deployed Altibase in its 5G equipment. It supplies such equipment to various global telecom service companies including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. The company is also the world's largest semiconductor and smartphone manufacturer.

The company needed a database that meets the following requirements:

Altibase is a highly scalable open source database

UDSF (Unstructured Data Storage Network Function) is a core function of 5G network which requires a database guaranteeing the highest level of stability with no service disruption/delay even in microseconds.

The database should be capable of processing 1.6 million TPS per node and should be free of inter-transaction interference/conflict in handling transactions that contain multiple queries.

Consequently, the database should allow for ultrahigh data processing speed and ultralow latency.

After reviewing various database vendors, the company has adopted Altibase for the following reasons:

Altibase provides over 100,000 transactions per second response rates measured in microseconds.

Altibase's sharding provides auto scale-out so that nodes can be extended and reduced without any service disruption.

Altibase's replication enables real time duplication between remote data centers and non-disruptive services through standby servers even in the event of system failures.

Altibase's history with the company goes back to 2002 when Altibase was first embedded in its telecom equipment.

The net results of the adoption were:

UDSF is designed to be configured in a cloud-based manner in a virtualized network environment. This requires flexible and cost-effective extensions, and Altibase's sharding proves to be a perfect fit in meeting the requirement.

Altibase now meets the minimum requirement of 1.6 million transactions per second.

The company experiences virtually nil in latency.

The company runs almost all of its mission critical applications on relational databases, and the company finds Altibase easy to adopt and administrate through its industry standard programming language, drivers and interfaces

Altibase is an enterprise grade, high performance and relational database. After nearly 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its state-of-the-art sharding.

