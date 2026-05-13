A World That Calls You Closer: 2028 Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Journeys Connect Travellers to New Destinations

New World Icons and Uncharted Discovery will introduce travellers to some of the newest Four Seasons experiences in Venice, Cartagena, Puerto Rico, and more

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons announces the first of its 2028 Private Jet Experience journeys with the return of Uncharted Discovery and New World Icons, redesigned to seamlessly connect guests with new hotels and exclusive experiences including: Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico, and Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel, which will open later this year.

Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to evolve alongside our guests' enduring curiosity for transformative and meaningful journeys," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons. "With Uncharted Discovery and New World Icons, we remain grounded in what defines Four Seasons – seamless, personalized service, and unparalleled discovery. And as our portfolio grows, so too does our ability to create exceptional journeys rooted in care and discovery.

Immersive experiences in each location are being planned to allow guests to truly explore each iconic destination. Along the way, a dedicated Journey Team—including a Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician—is ready to anticipate every detail.

Uncharted Discovery: Now including Cartagena and Puerto Rico (January 24 – February 13, 2028)

From polar exploration to cultural immersion, this expansive expedition reveals the striking contrasts of the Southern Hemisphere and beyond. The journey begins at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, before moving onwards to a secluded beach retreat in Tamarindo, Mexico, followed by uncovering the mysteries of Machu Picchu and Cusco and the cosmopolitan vibrancy of Buenos Aires, before embarking on a luxurious four-night voyage to Antarctica. The experience continues at two new Four Seasons properties: first in Cartagena, where art, culture and cuisine come together in a setting that blends historic beauty with an elegant design. For the finale, guests conclude their journey in Puerto Rico, where a lush nature reserve offers a restorative close to this global journey.

New World Icons Returning to Venice (March 1 – 20, 2028)

Designed for the well-travelled, this journey reflects Four Seasons signature balance of depth, discovery and ease. From vibrant cities to moments of awe in nature and restorative island escapes, travellers experience the cultural richness of Hong Kong before slipping into the tropical calm of Langkawi, kayaking through its mangroves. The journey then continues in Jaipur, before arriving in Venice – building on the highly anticipated 2027 itinerary—with the return to Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel, placing guests at the very heart of the city's historic core. From Venice, the experience extends to the soaring peaks of the Dolomites, before slowing pace and unwinding in Iceland's mineral rich Blue Lagoon. The experience then comes to a close in the relaxed island settings of Anguilla and Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol.

All 2028 itineraries continue to reinforce Four Seasons commitment to meaningful connections to the cultures, places and people who bring each journey to life.

Travel Sooner: 2027 Itineraries with Limited Availability

With many 2027 Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences filling up quickly, a select number of seats remain available on the following itineraries for those wishing to travel before 2028 including:

International Intrigue (March 3-23, 2027) - From cultural capitals to remote island paradises, to the natural wonders of the African savannah.

(March 3-23, 2027) From cultural capitals to remote island paradises, to the natural wonders of the African savannah. World of Adventures (August 10 – September 2, 2027) - Explore the natural wonders of the world across four continents, from the Seychelles to Galapagos and more.

(August 10 – September 2, 2027) - Explore the natural wonders of the world across four continents, from the Seychelles to Galapagos and more. Ancient Explorer (September 3-25, 2027) - Experience a journey from the Great Barrier Reef to remote Easter Island and the Lost City of Petra.

For more information and to start planning a journey, click here.

For more images, click here.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

World-class destinations, seamless private flights and exceptional Four Seasons stays come together to create each Private Jet itinerary. Journey abroad the spacious, custom-configured Airbus A321neo-LR, crafted by the same design team behind our properties, for just 48 travellers. Effortless discovery unfolds, accompanied by our dedicated journey team's attentive care throughout every moment.

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Instagram for the latest and to continue exploring the custom designed Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet is operated and sold by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

Contact:

Four Seasons

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SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts