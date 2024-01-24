A Year of Breakthroughs from Cincinnati Children's

More than $300M in grants and gifts fuel research at the nation's top-ranked pediatric medical center, spanning the spectrum of basic, preclinical, clinical, implementation and population health science

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's continues to be a cradle for great discoveries.

Our latest Research Annual Report, online now, recounts a remarkable year of scientific advancement supported by a record-high level of research funding from federal, state, industry and philanthropic sources.

Among the many accomplishments from more than 1,000 faculty working in 50 research areas:

Among the many accomplishments from more than 1,000 faculty working in 50 research areas:

Promising results from the world's first clinical trial of FLASH proton therapy for cancer treatment

Developing the first intestine organoids with functional immune cells, a major step closer to testing potential treatments using these amazing lab-grown tissues

Completing a two-decade journey toward US Food and Drug Administration approval for the first drug to treat the severe food allergy eosinophilic esophagitis

Protecting teen drivers with ADHD by launching a driver's training program that reduces crash risks by more than 40%

Moving discoveries to the world through more than 200 invention disclosures, 13 new licensing agreements, two new start-up companies and other commercialization efforts

And expanding our ongoing commitment to population health research and advocacy by creating the Michael Fisher Child Health Equity Center

This work and much more reflects ongoing generous support for research at Cincinnati Children's, which was named the nation's best pediatric hospital in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In fiscal 2023, that financial support included $304.7 million in grants and sponsored programs, plus more than $25 million in philanthropic gifts dedicated for research.

"While it's a privilege to be No. 1, we remain attuned to the incredible responsibility it brings to always be the best," says Tina Cheng, MD, MPH, director of the Cincinnati Children's Research Foundation, chair of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati, and chief medical officer for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. "That means providing the best possible innovative care for our patients, pushing the boundaries of research and discovery, training the next generation of science and medicine, and continuing to be strong advocates for children and adolescents."

View the 2023 Research Annual Report.

