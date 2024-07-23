A1 Garage Door Service Acquires American Veteran Garage Door Repair

Acquisition Expands A1's Existing Presence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, has acquired American Veteran Garage Door Repair, which services the greater Las Vegas area.

The acquisition expands A1's presence in the Las Vegas area with three additional locations and adds another established, multi-location operation to A1's portfolio of brands, which currently operate in 19 states under four brands – A1 Garage Door Service, Authentic, Garage Door Doctor, and Don's Garage Doors.

American Veteran Garage Door Repair will begin operating as A1 Garage Doors at the beginning of August.

"We have appreciated the opportunity to serve the Las Vegas MSA, and we're excited to expand our service coverage with this acquisition," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We look forward to upholding the stellar reputation that American Veteran Garage Door Repair has established in the Vegas area."

Founded by Mike Biniamini, American Veteran Garage Door Repair has been servicing the growing Las Vegas area for almost a decade. Its service area includes Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Summer City, Henderson, Green Valley, the Lake Mead area, Boulder City and areas within Clark County.

"We pride ourselves on the reliable, prompt and high-quality service we provide to our customers across the Las Vegas area, and I'm confident that we will continue to provide that same level of service as part of the A1 family," Biniamini said.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service