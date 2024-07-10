A1 Garage Door Service Acquires Ideal Garage Doors

Acquisition Expands A1's Existing Presence in Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, has acquired Ideal Garage Doors, a garage door repair and replacement company serving the greater Phoenix area for more than 25 years. Ideal Garage Doors has locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Gilbert, and Carefree, and will begin operating as A1 Garage Doors in August.

The acquisition expands A1's existing presence in the Phoenix area, enabling A1 to better serve the market's 1.6 million residents and 600,000 households. It also adds another established, multi-location operation to the A1 Garage family, which currently operates across 19 states under four brands – A1 Garage Door Service, Authentic, Garage Door Doctor, and Don's Garage Doors.

"We are honored to add Ideal Garage Doors to our A1 family. Ideal and A1 are a perfect fit, given our shared commitment to high-quality customer service, community involvement, and company culture," said Tommy Mello, Founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We're excited to further strengthen and extend our service offerings throughout the greater Phoenix area with this acquisition."

Family-owned and run by President Mike Anderson, Ideal Garage Doors strives to provide customers with same-day and on-time service; transparent pricing; and complete satisfaction via its "done right guarantee." The company boasts a 4.9-star Google rating with more than 700 reviews.

"We're extremely proud of the service we've provided to our customers across the Valley over the past 25 years," Anderson said. "I know A1 shares our same values and commitment to treating our customers like neighbors; I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service