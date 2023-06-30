A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Armstrong Garage Door

News provided by

A1 Garage Door Service

30 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Acquisition Expands A1 Garage Door Service's presence in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Armstrong Garage Door. Beginning August 1, Armstrong will operate as A1 Garage Door Service and will continue to help new and existing customers in and around Orlando with their garage door needs.

"Expanding our service area in Florida remains a strategic focus for our company, as the demand for high-quality garage door services in the state is very high," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "With this acquisition, we continue to expand our national footprint, bringing excellent service to customers across the United States."

Founded by Billy Armstrong in 1991, Armstrong Garage Door is a family-owned business servicing Orlando, Clermont and Oviedo. Armstrong offers repair, maintenance, and installation services to both residential and commercial customers.

"We are proud of the family-oriented business we've built over the last 30+ years, and we are confident that A1 will continue to treat our employees and customers just as we would – like family," said Billy Armstrong, founder and owner of Armstrong Garage Door.

About A1 Garage Door Service
A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 35 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Rachel Brockway
602-561-1707

For acquisition inquiries, please contact:
Blake Searight
(248) 431-6018
[email protected]

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service

