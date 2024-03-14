A1C Drinks Launches in Kansas City Area Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Hen House, and Food Fair Markets

Innovative beverage brand offers healthy and delicious alternative to sugary juices and sports drinks, and a refreshing option to diet sodas

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1C Drinks, the pioneering beverage brand focused on better health, is proud to announce its availability at participating Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Hen House, and Food Fair markets in the Kansas City area, effective immediately. This expansion marks a significant milestone in A1C Drinks' mission to make delicious and functional beverages accessible to consumers seeking convenient ways to support their health.

A1C Drinks has quickly gained recognition for its unique approach to improving health in people of all ages. Each beverage is carefully crafted with a blend of ingredients selected for their ability to help regulate blood sugar levels while offering a refreshing and enjoyable taste experience. With flavors including Cinnamon Apple, Mango, and White Peach Tea, A1C Drinks caters to diverse preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone seeking a convenient and effective way to support better health.

"We are thrilled to bring A1C Drinks to the Kansas City area through our partnerships with these respected retailers," said Russ McCullough, Founder and CEO at A1C Drinks. "Our commitment to offering innovative solutions for better health is at the core of everything we do. By expanding our presence into these well-regarded grocery stores, we can reach more individuals who are seeking convenient and delicious ways to support their health, blood sugar management, and weight loss goals."

A1C Drinks' commitment to quality extends beyond its product offerings. Each beverage is backed by rigorous scientific research, ensuring that customers can trust in the effectiveness of the ingredients and their potential benefits for diabetic, pre-diabetic, and overweight individuals, as well as anyone who cares about their health. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of a balanced diet, A1C Drinks offer a convenient way for individuals to incorporate a health-positive beverage into their daily routine.

Customers in the Kansas City area can now find A1C Drinks on the shelves of participating Price Chopper stores, Hy-Vee, Hen House, and Food Fair markets.

To learn more about A1C Drinks and discover where to purchase them, visit www.a1cdrinks.com .

Join us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Media Only:

Resources at: www.a1cdrinksmedia.com

Email: [email protected]

Press Contact:

Innovation Agency

Inov8.us

310-571-5592

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE A1C Drinks