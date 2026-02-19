A1R water to transform humidity into drinking water for attendees at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival®, South Florida-based atmospheric water generation leader A1R water is introducing its still and sparkling water at 17 official Festival events across five venues – including Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District, Eden Roc Miami Beach, The Setai, Joia Beach, and The Hangar at Coconut Grove. Using air-to-water technology, A1R water transforms ambient humidity into mineralized water that never touches the ground before packaging it in sustainable aluminum cans – and is expecting to distribute 20,000 cans throughout the course of the festival.

A1R water cans

"The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® brings together food, hospitality, and consumers, who care deeply about quality and experience, making it an ideal event for introducing A1R water's new way of hydrating," said Pete Carr, CEO of A1R water. "With drought conditions and water conservation becoming an urgent reality, the region is actively looking for alternative solutions that reduce reliance on stressed groundwater systems. A1R water's air-to-water technology offers a sustainable way forward that's increasingly relevant here and beyond."

This activation comes on the heels of A1R water's recent announcement that it is the exclusive Water Partner of the Inter Miami CF and Official Partner of Miami Freedom Park. Reflective of its rapid growth, the company also has a partnership with Miami Heat, a national distribution deal with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, and is developing a production facility that will bring its water to more consumers.

What is A1R water?

A1R water is a hydration brand that creates mineralized drinking water directly from the air using proprietary air‑to‑water technology – without relying on traditional groundwater sources or aging infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and expanding to the U.S. in 2024, A1R water operates at the intersection of engineering innovation and consumer beverage design, with a vertically integrated ecosystem that spans water generation, centralized water farms, non‑plastic packaging, and distribution. Today, A1R water serves upscale hospitality environments, cultural venues, and professional sports partners, bringing elevated hydration to places where quality and experience matter most.

What is atmospheric water generation?

Atmospheric water generation (AWG) is a technology that produces clean drinking water by extracting moisture from the air through the following process:

Air Intake: Humid air is drawn into the system through advanced filtration. Condensation: The air is cooled, causing water vapor to condense. Purification: Filtration, purification systems, and mineralization ensure water quality and taste. Delivery: The product can then be bottled or canned and sold to consumers.

What are the benefits of A1R water?

A1R water offers a new approach to hydration by producing mineralized drinking water directly from the air, rather than relying on traditional groundwater sources that are increasingly strained by rising demand. Because A1R water never touches the ground, it avoids many contaminants associated with conventional bottled water, while its aluminum and glass packaging helps reduce exposure to microplastics. Supported by a fully vertically integrated ecosystem – from proprietary generation technology and centralized water farms to non‑plastic packaging and selective distribution – A1R water delivers consistently clean, great‑tasting water at scale, backed by rigorous multi‑stage purification and global quality standards, including World Health Organization guidelines.

Where can I find A1R water?

During the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, A1R water can be found across multiple official festival events, offering attendees still and sparkling water throughout the weekend. Beyond the festival, A1R water partners with Miami HEAT and Inter Miami CF and is expanding its regional footprint through its distribution partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Why does A1R water operate in South Florida?

South Florida is an ideal environment for A1R water's air‑to‑water technology, as production is especially efficient in the region's warm, humid climate. With a production facility opening in South Florida, A1R water is continuing to hone the efficiency of its operations while deliberately growing and expanding its footprint across the state.

To learn more, visit https://a1rwater.com/ .

Disclosures

A1R water also announced in August 2025 that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: IPCX ). The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named Air Water Ventures Limited, and its ordinary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "WATR".

ABOUT A1R water

Working at the intersection of tech and engineering, A1R water designs and manufactures air-to-water technology to create clean water from humidity in the air. A1R water manufactures and sells systems ranging from counter-top consumer units to 3,000 liter/day industrial systems that can supply utility-scale water farms. A1R water also builds and operates on-balance sheet water farms and bottling sites, delivering finished canned and bottled water products to marquee global brands including Conrad (Hilton) Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and Le Meridien.

