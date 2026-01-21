Atmospheric Water Generation Leader A1R water Announces Deal as Exclusive Water Partner of Inter Miami CF

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A1R water today announced a multi-year partnership with Inter Miami CF, establishing the atmospheric water generation leader as the Official Water Partner of the Club and Official Partner of Miami Freedom Park, reflecting the organizations' shared commitment to innovation. A1R water's proprietary air-to-water technology will be used to supply premium canned water to Inter Miami CF fans and players. A1R water's product integration at Inter Miami's stadium in Miami Freedom Park builds on the company's growing presence in South Florida, where its U.S. headquarters are opening and air-to-water production is made especially efficient by the region's humid climate, enabling the delivery of pure, premium water to communities at scale.

Today's drinking water industry faces several challenges – traditional sources like desalination and groundwater have significant infrastructure and logistics requirements, while rising costs and aging systems put pressure on supply. With global demand for fresh water expected to outpace supply by 40% within the next five years, A1R water's air-to-water technology offers an innovative solution to an urgent need.

"Partnering with Inter Miami CF, one of the most dynamic sports franchises, is a major milestone for A1R water, as we look to get our cans into more hands – truly redefining hydration through technology in a rapidly evolving beverage industry," said Pete Carr, CEO of A1R water. "South Florida boasts an ideal climate for our technology and a vibrant market of hospitality, food and beverage, and sports businesses with large-scale needs for premium water solutions, making the region an ideal match for our growth ambition."

"As a global Club with deep roots in South Florida, partnering with premium brands headquartered in our community that share our commitment to excellence and help uplift our region is a key part of our vision," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami Vice President of Partnerships. "That's why we're proud to welcome A1R water to our first-class roster of Official Partners, an international premium brand that is based in our city and driving innovation. A1R water will be served at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park, enhancing the matchday experience for fans with a high-quality product."

In response to rising demand for its premium drinking water in South Florida, A1R water plans to open a new production facility in spring 2026.

What is A1R water?

A1R water delivers pure, premium, mineralized water through "air-to-water" technology - without relying on traditional infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and having expanded to the U.S. in 2024, the company has established itself at the intersection of technology and engineering, designing and manufacturing air-to-water systems that range from countertop consumer units to industrial-scale water farms. Its solutions already serve marquee global brands, luxury hotels, and professional sports teams.

What is atmospheric water generation?

Atmospheric water generation (AWG) is a technology that produces clean drinking water by extracting moisture from the air through the following process:

Air Intake: Humid air is drawn into the system through advanced filtration.



Condensation: The air is cooled, causing water vapor to condense.



Purification: Filtration, purification systems, and mineralization ensure water quality and taste.



Delivery: The product can then be bottled or canned and sold to consumers.

What are the benefits of A1R water?

A1R water uses atmospheric water generation technology to create pure drinking water from the air, rather than relying on aging infrastructure that is being stretched to its limits to meet growing demand for fresh water. By leveraging its fully vertically integrated ecosystem of water generation systems, water farms, bottling plants and distribution channels, A1R water is able to create product at scale for consumers, providing a novel solution to water stress.

What does this strategic partnership between A1R water and Inter Miami CF entail?

As the exclusive Official Water Partner of Inter Miami CF and an Official Partner of Miami Freedom Park, this multi-year partnership brings A1R water's innovative product to fans and visitors to the 25,000-seat stadium at Miami Freedom Park. The A1R water brand will also be visible through fan activations, stadium signage, and digital engagement.

Why is A1R water partnering with Inter Miami CF?

Working with Inter Miami CF embeds A1R water further into the South Florida community – and into the most dynamic fútbol franchises in the U.S. This partnership follows a year of notable growth for A1R water within the South Florida region, including the selection of Hialeah for its new U.S. headquarters and signing a distribution deal with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in 2025. The company also plans to open a production facility in the region in the spring of 2026 to support its continued growth in the region.

Where can I find A1R water products?

A1R water products will be available at Inter Miami's stadium in Miami Freedom Park for purchase during Inter Miami CF matches and other events. Additionally, the company's recently announced partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will allow for product distribution in South Florida – with more locations to come.

A1R water also announced in August 2025 that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: IPCX). The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named Air Water Ventures Limited, and its ordinary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "WATR".

ABOUT A1R water

Working at the intersection of tech and engineering, A1R water designs and manufactures air-to-water technology to create clean water from humidity in the air. A1R water manufactures and sells systems ranging from counter-top consumer units to 3,000 liter/day industrial systems that can supply utility-scale water farms. A1R water also builds and operates on-balance sheet water farms and bottling sites, delivering finished canned and bottled water products to marquee global brands including Conrad (Hilton) Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and Le Meridien.

